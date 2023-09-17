Klopp grinning after Liverpool sign the new Steven Gerrard in ‘extremely shrewd’ coup

Dominik Szoboszlai has been likened to a ‘young Steven Gerrard’ following another standout display for Liverpool, and one Premier League rival in particular will be dismayed to see the Hungarian thriving.

Jurgen Klopp brandished Liverpool’s first half performance against Wolves on Saturday “really bad”. So poor in fact that Klopp insisted it was near-impossible for the Reds to play any worse after the break.

Sub-par displays were rife in Liverpool’s ranks during the first half, with Dominik Szoboszlai not exempt.

However, the 22-year-old – who is already Hungary’s captain – refused to accept defeat and was a driving force in Liverpool blowing Wolves away after the break.

Szoboszlai did not shy away from receiving the ball in tight spaces and continued to probe for openings despite repeatedly giving the ball away in the first half.

It was a second half display that showed bravery and maturity beyond his years and was the latest indication Liverpool have pulled off a masterstroke signing.

Paul Merson labelled the dynamic midfielder the signing of the year ahead of Tottenham’s James Maddison. At £60m, Szoboszlai did not come cheap when plucked from RB Leipzig, though he already looks to be worth every penny.

Now, a fresh report from the Telegraph has showered Szoboszlai with tremendous praise. In fact, the outlet have even suggested Szoboszlai is beginning to resemble a ‘young Steven Gerrard’.

Szoboszlai brings dynamism back to Liverpool midfield

Aside from the obvious fact they both shared the No 8 shirt, the Telegraph declare Szoboszlai to be ‘a complete midfielder who drives on his team and demands the ball even in times of difficulty.’

As such, the £60m release clause Liverpool triggered is deemed ‘extremely shrewd business’.

Regarding Szoboszlai’s second half turnaround that sparked Liverpool’s comeback, Klopp spoke about the midfielder as if he were a five-year club veteran, not a new summer recruit.

“Dominik is already having a massive influence for us,” said Klopp.

“He stays in the game and that’s probably his biggest strength. He didn’t play well in the first half but turned it into a really good game. We were so disorganised but we’ve got a massive three points.”

Newcastle’s loss is Liverpool’s gain

One club who’ll be gritting their teeth when watching Szoboszlai’s stellar displays is Newcastle.

The battle to sign the attacking midfielder came down to Newcastle and Liverpool in late-June ahead of a deadline in his release clause at RB Leipzig.

It was Liverpool who ultimately triggered the clause and lured Szoboszlai to Anfield. The Magpies did respond by signing Sandro Tonali, though it’s Szoboszlai who’s had by far the greater impact thus far.

