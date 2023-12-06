Klopp hammers ‘ignorant’ Amazon Prime presenter after revealing worst possible Matip news for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp hit out at “disrespectful” and “ignorant” jokes made by Amazon Prime presenter Marcus Buckland following Liverpool’s 2-0 Premier League victory at Sheffield United, while also giving a hugely disappointing on Joel Matip’s injury.

The Reds secured victory through goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szboszlai and although Klopp was delighted to claim the three points, he was not happy with the line of questioning from Buckland.

The Liverpool chief was asked about the packed fixture list as his side head into the hectic Christmas period.

Prime Video presenter Buckland said: “You mentioned Jurgen, you’ve had to shuffle your pack, you’ve had a few injuries. You’ve got all these games, you’re still going strong in the League Cup in the FA Cup. You go to Crystal Palace at your favourite kick-off time at the weekend.”

And Klopp did not appear to take that tone from Buckland very well, saying: “That’s brave. That’s really brave, you made a joke about that.”

Buckland then attempted to smooth things over by adding: “You’ve still got the passion, you’ve still got the enjoyment. Is that the same day in, day out.”

Klopp responded: “It is. It is constant. We go home. I don’t know what exactly the time is now. We get back 1am, 2am or whatever and we play again.

“We have two sessions. It’s fine to recover and then we go again. Crystal Palace played tonight and that’s absolutely fine. It’s just not good.

“You don’t understand it as well even when you work in football. Why should I try to explain again? You make just completely ignorant (comments). But it’s good. Football is entertainment and I understand.”

The exchange then continued, with Buckland adding: “It’s one of those issues that come up and I’m not trying to be disrespectful.”

However, Klopp was not particularly convinced, concluding: “You were already. It’s all good, you can say what you want but I can’t say what I want because that would be completely different.”

DON’T MISS: De Gea, Sakho, Lingard and the best former Premier League players that are currently free agents

Liverpool career could be over for Matip

Meanwhile, Klopp also revealed after the game that centre-back Matip will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury against Fulham over the weekend.

The German added: “Joel has had a scan and has ruptured an ACL which is what I expected. It is very unfortunate.”

That injury could very well be the end of Matip’s time on Merseyside, with his contract due to run out at the end of the season.

There was a report earlier on Wednesday which suggested the 32-year-old was in line for a new deal, but it appears highly unlikely that FSG will go down that route after Matip’s unfortunate blow.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool learn when Kylian Mbappe bidding will start, as Real Madrid set deadline and ponder Prem signing