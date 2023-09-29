Klopp in dreamland with fantastic Liverpool deal for one of Prem’s best to be ‘announced soon’

A Liverpool deal for one of the Premier League’s most impactful players is set to be ‘announced soon’ after an ‘agreement in principle’ was struck, per a report.

The Reds have begun the new season in style, wining seven and drawing one of their first eight matches across all competitions. Reinvigorated by a much-needed midfield rebuild, Liverpool are once again pressing teams like Jurgen Klopp’s teams of old.

The end result has seen Liverpool cause havoc for opposition defences, with three goals scored in six of their eight matches thus far.

One player who is an integral part of everything Liverpool do well going forward is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back – who has been deployed in a hybrid midfield role since late last season – is arguably the greatest attacking threat from deep the Premier League has ever seen.

Alexander-Arnold has provided a whopping 73 assists in 277 games for Liverpool at a ratio of better than one in four.

As a boyhood Liverpool fan and academy graduate, there has never been any true fears within the club that Alexander-Arnold might one day leave.

Nonetheless, with a contract that expires less than two years from now in the summer of 2025, Liverpool must take nothing for granted.

To that end, Football Insider recently reported talks over a contract extension had taken place. What’s more, despite rampant interest from other Premier League sides as well as European heavyweights, Alexander-Arnold has zero intention of leaving Liverpool.

Now, a fresh update from FI has taken the story on. They claimed an ‘agreement in principle’ between Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool has been forged.

TAA contract announcement coming ‘soon’

The ‘finishing touches’ are reportedly being applied to the deal after ‘significant progress’ was made.

The length of the new deal as well as how much the defender will earn wasn’t revealed. Nonetheless, that information will no doubt come to the fore in the not too distant future

In any case, FI concluded ‘it is expected that [the contract] will be signed and announced soon.’

That will be music to the ears of Klopp who is in the midst of building what he’s termed ‘Liverpool Reloaded’.

The midfield rebuild has already taken shape. Whether there’ll be a higher profile addition than Wataru Endo at the base of midfield in 2024 remains to be seen.

The frontline has suffered no drop off since waving goodbye to Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have been instant hits, though the real test will be staving off Saudi Arabian interest in Mohamed Salah next year.

At the back, Alexander-Arnold signing a new deal will lock up the right-back berth for the long haul. With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both ageing, centre-half is perhaps where Klopp will focus his attention in the market next.

