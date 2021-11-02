Klopp admits mixed Liverpool injury news has prompted big change in plan

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Naby Ketia will be out “for a while” with the hamstring injury he picked up against Brighton.

The midfielder had been enjoying one of his best runs of Reds form heading into Saturday’s clash with Brighton. He has netted two impressive volleyed goals this term, while also playing a big role in the 5-0 win over Manchester United.

Keita made a similar impact in the first 20 minutes against the Seagulls. However, as has proved the story of his Liverpool career, injury came along to end his progress and rhythm.

On Saturday, Liverpool were left with no senior midfielders on the bench amid injuries elsewhere.

However, to Klopp’s delight, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara have now recovered from knee and calf issues, respectively.

“Naby has a hamstring injury, he will be out for a while,” the Liverpool boss said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Fabinho and Thiago trained completely normal and are in contention, which is good.

“Let’s see, injuries in that period of the season are completely normal as long as they are not too harsh.

“We have to accept that and so the players will be back hopefully soon, but not for tomorrow.”

Klopp was speaking ahead of Liverpool‘s return to Champions League action against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Captain Jordan Henderson is likely to keep his place in the starting line-up. Thiago and Fabinho may well step in alongside him, while Curtis Jones could also start again.

Klopp talks Oxlade-Chamberlain role

However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who replaced Keita against Brighton, is also in contention.

However, Klopp admitted that the Englishman and Keita are “completely different” and so a change in plan is needed if the former does come on.

“Yes, he [Keita] made an impact, but it’s nothing to do with Ox. We have clear patterns, if you watch us closely you see a couple of them,” Klopp said.

“The right side worked really well together with Naby, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Mo [Salah] and then Oxlade came on.

“He is obviously has a completely different skillset, he is a completely different player to Naby. A very good one as well, but different. He set up the second goal so it was not about Oxlade, it’s just about how you do things and then you have to change them.

“Against a lot of opponents it would not have been that obvious, but against Brighton it was. They used our weaknesses in that game.

“Now we know he [Naby] cannot play, so we prepare in two different ways.”

Liverpool face West Ham away from home after facing Atletico on Wednesday.