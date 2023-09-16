Klopp names Liverpool star at heart of ‘really bad’ Liverpool half; cracks Robertson joke

Jurgen Klopp bemoaned the “really bad” first half that put Liverpool on the back foot, though lauded Andrew Robertson whose winner came in a landmark appearance.

Liverpool made it four wins on the spin to temporarily take top spot in the Premier League after overcoming an early deficit against Wolves at Molineux.

The Reds looked leggy throughout the first half and were fortunate to find themselves only one goal down heading into the break.

Alexis Mac Allister was the sole member of Liverpool’s South American contingent to start the match and after an arduous stretch with Argentina, looked well off the pace. Mac Allister’s international break included playing at extreme altitude in Bolivia followed by a lengthy flight back to England.

His substitution for Luis Diaz at half-time, along with the dual arrival of Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez eight minutes later were the spark that ignited a pulsating Reds comeback.

Cody Gakpo levelled the scores when tapping home from close range. Mohamed Salah provided the assist and made it a double when teeing up Andy Robertson to guide home an 85th minute winner. Elliott wrapped up all three point in injury time via a slightly deflected shot off Hugo Bueno.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Klopp said: “The good thing about the first half is that it was that bad I didn’t think we could play a second half like it.

“Obviously we wanted to start completely different but for whatever reason it was not possible for the boys. You can see it, low energy level, Macca (Mac Allister)… some others as well.

“We couldn’t change five times at half time so we changed the system to give us a bit more speed up front.

“We have to control the game better. We changed pretty much everything at half time and it worked out pretty well.

“The first half was really bad but the second half was really good. Do I want to see that every week? No, but today I take it.”

Klopp went on to praise Wolves for making life difficult for his side in the first half, and namechecked livewire winger Pedro Neto as someone worthy of individual praise.

Klopp on matchwinner Robertson

The German was then asked to assess the importance of matchwinner Robertson whose goal marked his 200th Premier League appearance for the Reds.

“He didn’t score that many goals,” quipped Klopp. “If we measured him on his goalscoring record it wouldn’t be great! But no he’s been exceptional.

“Super super consistent over the years. Top bloke, a really good guy and a world class left defender.”

Robertson’s goal was just his ninth in 272 matches across all competitions for Liverpool.

READ MORE: Top Liverpool star never wanted Turkey move in clear message to Klopp over Anfield game time