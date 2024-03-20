Klopp next job: Euro giant reveal why they’ll swerve departing Liverpool boss, with ultimate next role still possible

Why Bayern Munich won't even put the call into Jurgen Klopp has emerged

The sporting director at Bayern Munich has revealed why Jurgen Klopp isn’t even being considered to replace Thomas Tuchel, while the ultimate next job for the departing Liverpool boss is still a possibility.

Klopp will bring his glittering managerial career at Anfield to a close at the nine-year mark this summer. Dreams of bowing out with a unique quadruple went up in flames when exiting the FA Cup last weekend. Nonetheless, the League Cup has already been banked, Liverpool are overwhelming favourites to win the Europa League and it’s all to play for in the Premier League.

Reds owners FSG were determined to put the club’s hierarchy in order before finalising an agreement for Klopp’s successor.

The highly-rated Michael Edwards has been lured back as FSG’s CEO of Football. Replacing Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director and reporting directly to Edwards will be Richard Hughes.

With deals for Edwards and Hughes secured, attention has shifted to the dugout and the expectation is Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso will get the nod.

However, today’s update regards Klopp and who – and when – he’ll manage next.

Klopp publicly stated he intends to take a sabbatical upon leaving Liverpool. He also confirmed he won’t manage another club in England other than Liverpool.

But despite his statement on taking a sabbatical, there has been speculation his return to the fold could be a quick one.

Indeed, there are no shortage of high profile jobs set to be available, with Xavi leaving Barcelona and Thomas Tuchel exiting Bayern at season’s end.

A return to Germany to manage Bayern has been floated, though Klopp’s prior Borussia Dortmund connections would divide opinion.

Nonetheless, when speaking to BILD, Bayern sporting director, Max Eberl, revealed he won’t put the call into Klopp anyway.

Bayern pass on Klopp

Explaining why, Eberl stated he fully understands Klopp’s desire to take time out and out of respect for the Reds legend, won’t disturb him while he’s recharging his batteries.

Eberl said: “I know what it means when you make statements like Klopp, who said: ‘I have no energy left.’

“Few can judge this better than me, having been through it. When a person says that, the job comes second and people first. So I won’t call him.”

On the subject of who Eberl will install in the Bayern hotseat, the 50-year-old revealed he’s casting a wide net.

However, he did stress that whoever he appoints will be with a view to managing at the club for either the mid or long-term. In Eberl’s eyes, frequent manager turnover has done the club no favours in recent times.

“If I were to restrict myself like that in terms of language, age or coaching career, it would be a mistake,” continued Eberl. “The focus is open and then becomes smaller.

“We want a trainer who doesn’t stay for a short period of time, but is here for the medium and long term. This is an important constant when it comes to squad planning and strategy.

“The frequent changes of coach have recently been a problem for the club.”

Klopp to manage Germany next?

Regarding who Klopp will manage when the time comes to return to management, the top job in Germany has already been floated.

On the back of Klopp’s announcement in January, BILD chief Christian Falk wrote on X: “Germany is sad for Liverpool for the upcoming resignation of Jurgen Klopp.

“Now we hope that after his sabbatical Jurgen will take over the job of our national coach for the 2026 World Cup.”

Germany have been in the doldrums for a worryingly long period of time having bowed out of the last two World Cups at the group stage.

A home European Championships this summer could reignite their flame, though equally it could add to their recent humiliation.

The chance to turn his home country’s fortunes around would no doubt hold great appeal for Klopp.

