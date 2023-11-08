Liverpool ‘paying close attention’ to tough-tackling midfielder who’d put pressure on two new signings

There is a new name in the frame for Liverpool to add in defensive midfield after a report claimed they are interested in Morten Frendrup from Genoa.

Liverpool overhauled their midfield in the summer, signing four new players for the department. However, some feel they still need a fifth new midfielder for the current season – specifically, someone who can feature in the no.6 role that Fabinho vacated a few months ago.

Therefore, Liverpool might be back in the market to complete their midfield rebuild in January. According to Anfield Watch, a new target they are considering is Frendrup.

The 22-year-old was part of the Genoa side that won promotion to Serie A last season. He only missed one game in Serie B along the way and has since featured in every minute of their 11 Serie A matches this term (including games in which they have taken points off more established sides like Napoli, Lazio and Roma).

Liverpool are now said to have been ‘paying close attention’ to the former Brondby man’s progress, although they are yet to make any ‘formal enquiry’.

Promisingly, the report claims Genoa ‘don’t expect to keep’ the Dane for much longer, despite having him under contract until 2026.

It is not yet clear what kind of offer Liverpool – or any other suitors – may have to make to prise Frendrup away from Genoa, who paid less than €4m to sign him in January 2022.

So far this season, Frendrup has made more tackles than any other player in Serie A with 47, which suggests he could be the profile of midfielder Liverpool are looking at.

In fact, across Europe’s top five leagues, the only player with more successful tackles this season has been Fulham’s Joao Palhinha with 50 in the Premier League.

If Frendrup – who has played in the Champions League qualifying rounds and Europa League group stage before during his time at Brondby – was able to translate his style to the Premier League, he could become a useful solution in defensive midfield.

Frendrup to fit in better at no.6 than Mac Allister and Endo

Anfield Watch‘s report reflects how there are doubts about whether Wataru Endo can succeed for Liverpool in the long-term and if Alexis Mac Allister might be more functional in a box-to-box role rather than the holding one he has been operating in.

In theory, Frendrup might be better suited to a defensive-midfield berth than those two recent additions to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, who nevertheless have their own merits when used correctly.

Moreover, Frendrup has sometimes been used as a full-back by Genoa boss Alberto Gilardino this season. If Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andy Robertson ever needed a rest, perhaps Frendrup could cover there for Liverpool while Endo or Mac Allister kept their midfield place.

There has also been recent speculation about Thiago Alcantara leaving Liverpool. The Spaniard’s contract runs out at the end of the season, in which he is yet to play due to injury.

It might further open the door for Liverpool to add another name to their midfield after Mac Allister, Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

Someone else Liverpool have been heavily linked with is Fluminense’s Copa Libertadores winner Andre, although some sources suggest they may have now moved on to other names, or at least been caught up in the race to sign him by rival clubs.