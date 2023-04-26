Klopp plans to unleash Liverpool youngster on the Premier League next season, but new signing still expected

Jurgen Klopp revealed a Liverpool loanee who could win his side’s Player of the Season award this year will be unleashed next term, though Fabrizio Romano claimed a signing in his position could still be made.

The upcoming summer transfer window is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing in recent memory at Anfield.

Liverpool look certain to miss out on next season’s Champions League. The loss of future revenue will impact both their summer spending and the calibre of player they can attract. However, Klopp cannot afford to go another window without addressing the issues within his squad.

Front and centre among those is the midfield. Fabrizio Romano recently reported “at least” two and more probably three new faces will arrive in the engine room this summer.

However, the trusted journalist also claimed additions could come at centre-half and full-back.

While not stated, logic would dictate any full-back addition would come on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s side. Andy Robertson already has back-up in the form of Kostas Tsimikas. The same cannot be said for Alexander-Arnold.

His chief deputies at present are Joe Gomez and James Milner, neither of whom are actually right-backs. Youngster Calvin Ramsay is on the books, though the Sun suggested he’ll be loaned out next season after injuries dogged his first campaign at Anfield.

But despite a new right-back potentially being on the way, Klopp has signalled his intention to give a forgotten option a chance to shine next season.

Conor Bradley is the player in question, with the 19-year-old thriving while on loan at Bolton Wanderers this term.

Bradley has been deployed primarily as a wing-back, though will be tasked with playing at right-back when retained at Anfield.

Bradley has delivered seven goals and six assists for Bolton across all competitions this term. He played a major role in helping Bolton lift the EFL Trophy in early April.

When recently addressing what the future holds for Bradley, Klopp revealed the current plan is for Liverpool to keep him next season and integrate him into the first-team.

TAA to feel the heat from Conor Bradley

“We are in constant contact,” said Klopp (via Sky Sports). “Pep Lijnders created a group with our on-loan players – a WhatsApp group – and we are watching really closely what he is doing. It is great, obviously.

“I am not sure if he will become player of the season (at Bolton) but for sure he is a contender for that, which is absolutely great.

“We knew what we had in our hands when he was here, but for young boys there must be an opportunity to make the next step with playing and that was now a typical win-win situation: it was good for us, good for him and good for the club and I liked it a lot.

“Our plans are, bring him back, go in the pre-season and then enjoy the steps he made. Then we will decide together what we are doing from that moment on.

“The plans are in the moment, bring him back and keep him, but we will see.”

READ MORE: Klopp told two reasons why he must avoid enticing Sadio Mane reunion at Liverpool as ex-Red addresses Bayern rumours