Klopp proved right, as top star ‘regrets’ not joining Liverpool amid stalling campaign

Former Liverpool midfield target Jesper Lindstrom ‘regrets’ not signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side as he is now struggling to make an impact at Napoli, according to a report.

In April, it was claimed that both Liverpool and Arsenal had opened discussions to try and sign Lindstrom amid his impressive season with Eintracht Frankfurt. The Denmark international went on to register nine goals and four assists in 38 games across all competitions, as Frankfurt climbed up to seventh in the Bundesliga and also reached the DFB-Pokal final.

The race for Lindstrom’s signature soon became very congested, as the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United joined Liverpool and Arsenal in pursuing him.

Klopp had identified Lindstrom as a target to kickstart his midfield overhaul. While there was a chance of the Bundesliga ace heading to a Premier League rival, he was confident Liverpool would win the pursuit. After all, Lindstrom has publicly admitted he is a fan of the Reds.

What Klopp did not foresee, however, is that the player would snub a move to the Premier League entirely. Indeed, it was reigning Serie A champions Napoli who actually ended up landing him in late August. Napoli signed him on loan with an obligation to buy, with the deal worth a total €25million (£21.7m).

After his move to Italy was confirmed, Lindstrom reiterated his love for Liverpool, but added that he did not want to move to Anfield and simply warm the bench.

When asked about Napoli, the 23-year-old said: “It’s one of the best clubs in the world and they told me I will play and have many opportunities.”

However, things have not worked out that way. Lindstrom’s seven appearances this season amount to a total of 149 minutes, which is less than two full matches. And even when the summer signing has played, he has not always operated in his favoured central attacking midfield role, with new Napoli boss Rudi Garcia also using him out wide.

Jesper Lindstrom in tough situation after Liverpool snub

According to Italian outlet Tutto Napoli, Lindstrom ‘regrets’ his decision to sign for Napoli over Liverpool in the summer. As Klopp likes to use most players in his squad regularly, Lindstrom likely would have featured far more for Liverpool than Napoli this season.

Plus, the 12-cap international would have had the added bonus of playing for the team he supports, which would have seen him fulfil a childhood dream.

Of course, there is still the potential for him to reach that goal at some point in the future. However, Lindstrom is at risk of seeing his exciting development stall due to Garcia’s decision-making.

It is widely known that Klopp likes to get in contact with players before signing them for Liverpool. As such, it is likely he phoned Lindstrom and laid out his plan for helping the star succeed on Merseyside.

Lindstrom rejected Klopp’s advances though, and he is now paying the price for that decision. Napoli supporters will be hoping he can turn things around in the coming weeks and really start to make an impact in Serie A.

