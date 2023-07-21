Klopp provides crystal clear update on highly anticipated Liverpool exit route with ‘great honour’ claim

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an honest update on his frequent links with taking over the Germany national team.

Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool since 2015, inspiring what has generally been a successful era for the club. Although last season was disappointing, Liverpool have won several honours earlier under Klopp’s reign.

Liverpool have their manager under contract until 2026, which is useful considering the amount of interest he has historically attracted from the German association.

Klopp has long been tipped to take over his national team as his next step after Liverpool. Germany are currently coached by Hansi Flick, who was the successor to the long-serving Joachim Low.

However, it could be argued that former Bayern boss Flick hasn’t done as well as expected in the role. At the 2022 World Cup, his side were knocked out in the group stage.

And with Liverpool enduring a turbulent 2022-23 season, the idea of Klopp leaving to take up a role back in his homeland has lingered.

Realistically, though, Klopp has always pledged his commitment to Liverpool, which he has now reiterated. Speaking at an event on Thursday, as quoted by Sky Sports Germany, the manager has admitted the Germany job would be an honour, but it is impossible for him to disregard his loyalty to Liverpool.

“The job of national coach is and would be a great honour – there’s no question about that,” Klopp said.

“The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I’ll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn’t work and the request isn’t even there.”

Klopp insists he is not available

“If I’m supposed to do that at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club,” Klopp continued.

“Basically, it’s an interesting job. But I don’t know yet whether I’ll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

Klopp guided Liverpool to a fifth-place finish in the 2022-23 Premier League, so will be hoping for better fortunes in the upcoming campaign.

He has already added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to his squad and will be hopeful of seeing further activity in the transfer market.

As well as all three domestic competitions, Liverpool will be in the Europa League next season.

