Klopp reactivates Liverpool quest to sign Salah replacement who succeeded Sancho at Dortmund

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen by a report in the German media, which has clarified how much he would cost.

Malen effectively replaced Jadon Sancho at Dortmund in the summer of 2021 after the Englishman’s long-awaited move to Manchester United. Like Sancho, it took him a while to settle at his new club – but unlike Erik ten Hag’s current outcast, the 24-year-old has got his form into a better place.

Already this season, Malen has scored four goals from seven games. Now, according to Sport Bild, Liverpool have identified him as a transfer target. In fact, he is said to be specifically admired by Jurgen Klopp, who would have been interested in adding the former PSV attacker to his squad earlier.

The report implies Liverpool see Malen as ideal cover for Mohamed Salah, who was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this year and could remain on the agenda there ahead of the January transfer window. If Salah leaves Liverpool, Malen could replace him, or if Salah stays, Malen could be his substitute within matches.

In order to prise the Dutchman out of a contract with Dortmund that is due to last until 2026, though, Liverpool would have to put a figure in the region of €60m (£52m) on the table.

READ MORE: Man Utd stun Liverpool with huge January offer prepared for Sancho replacement

Malen represents something of a dying breed in football, in terms of being a winger who plays on the same flank as the foot he favours. Whereas Salah is left-footed but plays on the right – and the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are right-footed but tend to come in off the left – Malen is a right-footed right-winger.

The fact he is comfortable on that side may give Liverpool a new dimension with or without Salah, while his style could differ from the other options Klopp currently has available out wide.

Former Arsenal academy prospect in line for second chance in England

Liverpool would be giving Malen his first taste of Premier League football by buying him, although he did previously spend time in Arsenal’s academy before returning to his native country with PSV.

Malen previously lined up alongside Gakpo on 62 occasions for PSV, while they have also been teammates through the ranks with the Netherlands and could reunite at Liverpool.

The report does not exactly clarify whether or not Liverpool would be bidding for Malen in January – like they successfully did for Gakpo last year – or waiting until the summer.

Meanwhile, things don’t seem to be going as well for a Liverpool talent who is currently on loan in the Bundesliga.