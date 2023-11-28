Klopp on red alert as long-term Liverpool target changes agent to one with existing Anfield connection

Liverpool remain in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen and are keeping informed about the situation with his new agency, according to reports.

For a while, Malen has been someone Liverpool admire and reports have recently suggested they could prepare a new move for him. In theory, he could become a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah on the right wing, but he is capable of operating on either flank.

In an update on Tuesday, Bild has revealed that Liverpool still have Malen on their shortlist. Manager Jurgen Klopp is claimed to be a major admirer of the Netherlands international.

Intriguingly, the SEG agency announced on Monday that they have added Malen to their stable after he was previously looked after by Rafaela Pimenta, who inherited most of the late Mino Raiola’s clients.

There is an inclination that Malen’s change of representatives might indicate a future transfer, which Liverpool would not want to miss out on.

Moreover, SEG orchestrated Cody Gakpo’s move to Liverpool in January 2023, so they already have contacts at the club that could help facilitate future negotiations.

Malen is still under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2026, but they may be bracing themselves for interest in his services.

So far this season, Malen has scored five goals from 17 appearances across all competitions. During his entire spell with the club, he has got 24 goals from 90 appearances, as well as 16 assists.

Before that, he played for PSV, who snapped him up after his previous attempt at making it in England with Arsenal came to an end.

Malen never got the chance to make his senior debut for Arsenal, but is starting to look like one that got away for the Gunners and potentially someone that could come back to haunt them.

Liverpool and Arsenal currently look like the two main challengers to defending champions Manchester City for the Premier League title, although last season’s treble winners remain the favourites to retain their crown.

The other contenders will have to keep an eye out for ways they can strengthen their squads to close the gap.

Malen might be in Salah succession plan

In Liverpool’s case with Malen, finding another winger while Salah is still at the club – along with Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz – does not seem to be an urgent priority.

Already established as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever goalscorers, Salah remains under contract on Merseyside until the end of next season after they managed to keep hold of him in the summer.

However, in the event of Salah being prised away to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, there could be a gap in the Liverpool squad for another wide attacking player to fill.

Malen will turn 25 during the January transfer window, so is of an ideal age to invest in ahead of what could be his prime years.

How much it might take to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund in terms of a transfer fee remains to be seen.

Back in 2021, his current employers invested €30m to effectively make him their replacement for Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho.

