Klopp requests blockbuster Liverpool swoop for Salah replacement who fears he’d be sidelined by Mbappe

Liverpool have been linked with a stunning swoop on Real Madrid for Rodrygo as a replacement for Mohamed Salah by reports in the Spanish media.

Salah was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window, when Al-Ittihad wanted to sign him. Ultimately, the links with a move to the Middle East were not entertained. Nevertheless, suitors from the Saudi Pro League are unlikely to lose sight of one of the most prominent Muslim athletes in the world.

Subsequently, Liverpool will continue to be linked with a range of attackers who could take over in the event of Salah eventually leaving, to whatever destination that may be.

Now, Spanish reports are implying that Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is someone Klopp rates and would be keen to bring to Liverpool.

Rodrygo has not been happy having to operate in a more central role in Carlo Ancelotti’s setup since the summer exit of Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad. Furthermore, he is concerned that he would be pushed down the attacking hierarchy if Los Blancos are able to achieve their long-term objective of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Whether or not that happens, of course, is still speculation, but the constant rumours might be enough to have Rodrygo looking over his shoulders.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez still wants to keep Rodrygo, who is under contract until the end of next season but is believed to be close to putting pen to paper on an extension until 2028.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Real Madrid would be open to cashing in on the Brazil international for a fee in the region of €100m (£87m).

Rodrygo tipped to replace – or play alongside – Salah

It remains to be seen if Liverpool would pay that for the 22-year-old, but there is a belief that he could either replace Salah or even complement him in the same team.

Rodrygo’s preferred position, like Salah, is on the right wing. The difference between the two players is that Salah is left-footed but Rodrygo is right-footed.

Before coming to Europe with Real Madrid, Rodrygo developed with Santos, for whom he scored 13 goals in 54 games. His record for his current club, prior to Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Braga – in which he has ended a recent goal drought – was 38 goals in 177 games.

