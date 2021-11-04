Klopp reveals extent of Liverpool Firmino blow; bizarre Curtis Jones injury

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino picked up a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s impressive 2-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, the third Reds star to have suffered one.

The Brazilian forward joins fellow Liverpool stars James Milner and Naby Keita on the sidelines with a hamstring problem. Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott (ankle), Joe Gomez (calf) and Curtis Jones (eye) are also on the sidelines.

Firmino picked up the problem midway through the second half of Wednesday night’s win. The victory saw Klopp’s men book their place in the last-16 of the competition.

The striker had been replaced the booked Sadio Mane at half-time. However, he had to substituted himself for Divock Origi after limping down the Anfield tunnel.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp revealed that it was a hamstring injury for Firmino. The problem almost certainly means he will miss this weekend’s clash with in-form West Ham.

Milner, meanwhile, is not expected back until after the international break. There has also been no timeframe set on Keita’s return to action.

As for Firmino, he was named in the Brazil squad to play Colombia and Argentina later this month. However, he could now pull out of those games – having also missed the previous two international breaks.

One in the eye for Curtis Jones

Midfielder Jones, meanwhile, missed the Atletico clash after Klopp revealed he suffered a “finger to the eye” in training.

The 20-year-old has been a key member of Klopp’s midfield rotation this season. However, a training-ground collision put pay to his hopes of facing Atletico.

Speaking before his men faced the LaLiga champions, the German said: “Unfortunately, we lost Curtis Jones last night in training. He had a finger to the eye. Some of the things that can happen in life are extraordinary!”

Jones has made nine appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once and adding three assists.

At this stage, there is no mention how long he is expected to be on the sidelines.

