Klopp revels in Liverpool doing it dirty versus Burnley; makes more weather comments

Jurgen Klopp took pride in Liverpool battling in the trenches against Burnley, and as has become custom, referenced the bad weather after a tricky afternoon.

Liverpool fought a spirited opponent and dismal weather conditions to secure a vital three points at Turf Moor. Klopp has complained about the weather in the past, most notably blustery conditions affecting his side’s style of play. Today’s howling wind and driving rain will have dismayed the German en route to Lancashire.

The Reds lacked control in the first half, with Burnley arguably creating the better of the chances. Yet it was the unlikely figure of Fabinho who again rocked up with a goal after showing a poacher’s instinct from a corner.

Liverpool played with greater control after the break, and were handed an inadvertent boost when Burnley striker Wout Weghorst came off with a knee injury. The giant Dutchman has caused Liverpool problems all afternoon.

Yet Virgil van Dijk continued to marshal his troops well. Indeed, Burnley’s toughest opponent on the day was the offside trap.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Klopp said: “A perfect afternoon. Raining and windy. We scored from a set piece and it was a brilliant goal to be honest, a counter pressing goal.

“Everything today was set up to be a banana skin for us. The balls in the air were so tricky to defend because the wind came from all directions. We played the circumstances rather than suffered from them.

“Most of their chances were offside but of course they had their moments, that is clear. They have quality but we dealt with it pretty well.

“We like each other, we respect each other. We have to work incredibly hard and that is what the boys did.

“We made our shirts dirty. I am really happy because I know how difficult it is to come here. Absolutely satisfied.”

Fabinho jokes about goalscoring exploits

Fabinho also spoke to the press, saying: “It is always hard to play here.

“Burnley is a tough place to come. Sometimes we forget to play football a little bit because we want to fight for the second balls but when we had the ball on the ground we created chances.

“We didn’t score the second goal but defensively the team was very good today. A nice three points.”

On scoring a fifth goal in seven matches across all competitions, the Brazilian joked: “Yeah, really impressive!

“I always try to help the team. When you score goals you are always confident the ball will come to you. I always try to be ready and try to follow every ball, go for first balls and second balls. One more goal!”

When asked if Liverpool can reel Man City in, Fabinho refused to look beyond the next game: “We have to think game after game.

“We play every three days with other competitions as well. Everyone has to be ready, we don’t have injured players and that is good for us.

“We have to try to win every game and before we next play them (Manchester City) we have the chance to be next to them.”

