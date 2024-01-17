Klopp rocked as big-name Liverpool pair made club’s top transfer targets for 2024, as FSG concerns grow

A pair of senior Liverpool stars Jurgen Klopp adores have been installed as the top targets at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, and the Liverpool manager may be forced into waving goodbye thanks to owners FSG, per reports.

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq are grappling with how to compete with the four clubs backed by the Public Investment Fund. The quartet in question are Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad.

Gerrard’s men are currently languishing in eigtht position out of 18 in the Saudi Pro League. It’s not what Gerrard or his clutch of overseas recruits that included Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum had anticipated.

Henderson began pining for a return to European football after just six months in the middle east. According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, an agreement in priniciple to join Ajax has been struck.

That came on the back of Henderson agreeing to terminate his lucrative £700,000-a-week contract with Al-Ettifaq. Henderson is primed to fly back to Europe for a medical and could officially become an Ajax player before the week is out.

Taking to X, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs revealed Al-Ettifaq will secure a net saving of around £8m for the rest of the season by ripping up Henderson’s contract.

That will help the club with regards to attracting new players and per the reporter, two Liverpool veterans are in their sights.

Jacobs stated centre-back Joel Matip and midfielder Thiago Alcantara are wanted men come the summer.

FSG could deprive Klopp of Liverpool veterans

Matip and Thiago, both 32, have entered the final six months of their respective contracts at Anfield.

The pair are highly regarded by Jurgen Klopp, though keeping them fit has been an issue.

Matip is currently sidelined with an ACL injury and isn’t likely to play again this season. Thiago, meanwhile, has been ravaged by injuries and is yet to make a single appearance for the Reds this campaign.

Nonetheless, Klopp has already called upon Liverpool owners FSG to do right by Matip and offer the defender a new contract despite undergoing knee surgery.

“I’m pretty sure the club will show their class,” said Klopp in early-December. “We have to make a decision with Joel with how things look after that.”

Klopp was again asked about Matip’s future and when quizzed directly on if a new deal is possible, replied: “I would say so but it’s not my decision.”

Thiago, meanwhile, became a target for several Saudi sides last summer, but rejected all approaches in a show of loyalty to Liverpool. The classy Spaniard was one of very few midfielders who survived Liverpool’s midfield rebuild.

But unless FSG offer Thiago and Matip new deals, the pair will be forced to leave Anfield in the summer and Gerrard could attempt to lure them to Al-Ettifaq, just as he did with Henderson.

FSG showed a willingness to ditch several ageing players last summer including Naby Keita, Fabinho, Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and another Klopp favourite in James Milner.

There are serious doubts as to whether FSG will sanction new deals for two injury-prone stars who are well into their 30s.

If FSG adopt a ruthless approach once again, Klopp’s loss may be Gerrard’s gain.

DON’T MISS: Leeds secure midfielder deal to deny Liverpool, Palace as explosive double Tottenham raid is put in motion