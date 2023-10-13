Klopp rocked by major Liverpool injury with top star to undergo scan after clash on international duty

Jurgen Klopp is facing a new problem at Liverpool after it emerged that influential star Andy Robertson has dislocated his shoulder during Scotland’s most recent international match.

Robertson has once again been an important player for Liverpool this season, starting every single one of their Premier League games and also captaining the team in their 3-1 victory over Wolves on September 16. However, it now looks like the Reds will have to do without the left-back in the coming weeks.

During Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain, Robertson had to be subbed off just before half time after a challenge from Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon.

The 29-year-old was replaced by Everton full-back Nathan Patterson and appeared to be in serious discomfort when leaving the pitch while his arm was being supported by his shirt.

According to The Athletic, Robertson will fly back from Seville today (Friday) in order to undergo a scan on his dislocated shoulder.

If Robertson does not require surgery on the issue, then it is likely he will be out for between three to six weeks. But if the injury is more serious and he needs surgery, then he could be out of action for up to six months.

READ MORE: Major Liverpool transfer target for 2024 named, as Klopp orders move that’ll stun Prem rival

After the game, Scotland boss Steve Clarke was asked about his skipper. He responded: “It was an immediate decision to take him off, he’ll go back to his club, he’ll be assessed.

“Obviously he’s hurt his shoulder. We’ll have a look, obviously go back to his club. Always seems to happens when you lose one player in a position: we lose Kieran [Tierney] on the left side and then Andy’s picked up a shoulder injury.

Steve Clarke discusses Andy Robertson injury

“We’ll see how it is, see how it settles down and hopefully he’s good for his club as quickly as possible and he’s ready to help us in November.”

It was a frustrating night for Scotland as they lost 2-0 to Spain due to goals from Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet.

Scotland already thought they had taken the lead earlier in the game when Scott McTominay brilliantly sent a free-kick into the far corner from a tight angle. However, the strike was cruelly ruled out for the slightest of pushes on Simon in goal.

The defeat means Scotland will have to wait before they can confirm their participation at Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are interested in signing an excellent young player ahead of rivals Manchester United.