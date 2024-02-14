Klopp rocked by massive Liverpool injury blow, as top source provides timeline for elite star’s return

Liverpool will have to cope without one of their most important players during the League Cup final against Chelsea, with two reliable journalists revealing that Trent Alexander-Arnold has ‘aggravated’ his existing knee injury.

Alexander-Arnold has shone once again for Liverpool this season, having notched two goals and 10 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. The right-back, who can also operate in central midfield, has also captained Liverpool on four occasions this term after being named as vice-captain behind Virgil van Dijk.

However, Alexander-Arnold’s influence on Liverpool has been dampened by a knee issue recently. He missed three games for the Reds between January 10 and January 24 after tearing ligaments in his knee.

The England international has been gradually introduced back into the team by manager Jurgen Klopp and registered an assist during the 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, setting up Diogo Jota for Liverpool’s opener with a great corner.

While Liverpool have tried to ensure that Alexander-Arnold does not return too quickly, it seems they have still rushed the process. The Times journalist Paul Joyce has revealed that the player has ‘aggravated’ his knee problem and will miss Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League games against Brentford and Luton Town.

Crucially, he will also be out of action for the visit to Wembley on February 25, as Liverpool look to get the better of Chelsea and send Klopp away with at least one piece of silverware.

Fellow reporter Fabrizio Romano has also provided his information on Alexander-Arnold’s injury. He states that the 25-year-old is ‘set to be out again for [a] few weeks’, which suggests he could return in time for one of Liverpool’s next two games after the Chelsea clash.

The Merseyside giants host Southampton at Anfield in the FA Cup fifth round on February 28 before travelling to Nottingham Forest in the league on March 2.

Alexander-Arnold will find it extremely tough to watch the final from the stands, as he is used to having a massive impact on Liverpool’s success. However, there is a decent chance the playmaker could still appear in a different final later this year.

As mentioned previously, Liverpool remain in the FA Cup, while they are also among the favourites to win the Europa League after finishing top of Group E.

Klopp’s men are hoping to triumph in the league too, as they currently have a two-point lead on title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal. Although, City do have a game in hand.

