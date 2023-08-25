Klopp rocked, as Salah opens door to stunning Saudi transfer that’ll devastate Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is ‘open’ to ditching Liverpool and joining Al Ittihad, though there’s more than meets the eye regarding the would-be transfer, per reports.

Al Ittihad have zeroed in on Liverpool’s electric forward as the ideal player to become the face of their club. The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirmed their interest is ‘concrete’. The Guardian subsequently reported the Saudi side are in the midst of making a renewed push to complete what would be a blockbuster coup.

Losing a player of Salah’s calibre would be a bitter pill to swallow for Jurgen Klopp and co.

Indeed, Salah has top-scored for Liverpool in all competitions in each of his six full seasons at the club. Despite turning 31 in June, the Egyptian remains one of world football’s most potent wingers.

As such, it came as no surprise to hear Klopp insist Liverpool will not entertain any bids if they arrive in the final week of the window.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday morning, Klopp initially confirmed Liverpool are yet to receive any formal offers from Al Ittihad.

“Yes (there isn’t),” confirmed Klopp (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo). “It’s difficult to talk about media stories as there’s nothing to talk about from our point of view. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player.

“There’s nothing there. If there was something the answer would be no (he’s not for sale).

“I think about a problem when I have it but there is absolutely nothing at the moment. If there’s something coming I don’t know, then I’d have to think about it. But if something comes, it would be no.

“Mo is 100 percent committed to Liverpool Football Club.”

That is a similar response put forward by Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, when addressing exit speculation earlier in August.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer,” wrote Issa on Twitter. “Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

But while a transfer this summer looks highly unlikely, the same cannot be said for this time next year.

Salah ‘open’ to leaving Liverpool in 2024 – report

Indeed, talkSPORT bring news of Salah reportedly being ‘open’ to moving to Saudi Arabia in 2024. They state Salah ‘would be open to making the move at the end of the season.’

At that point in time, Salah would have just one year remaining on his Liverpool contract. While he’s yet to show any signs of slowing down, he’ll also be aged 32 at the time. As such, Liverpool’s stance on a sale may shift 12 months from now.

For this window at least, an exit does not appear to be on the cards and Liverpool will fight tooth and nail to resist any formal offers if lodged.

However, the prospect of losing the club’s most effective forward does appear to be genuine come the summer of 2024.

