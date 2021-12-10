Predictions: Klopp to school Gerrard on Anfield return; Chelsea sink Leeds

Jurgen Klopp will teach future Liverpool boss Steven Gerrard a lesson at Anfield, while this weekend’s Premier League Predictions also sees Chelsea cruise past Leeds and a stroll in the park for Ralf Rangnick’s Man Utd at Norwich.

Our latest set of predictions are from 17-year-old singer, songwriter Tom A.Smith, who is a big Sunderland fan. His new single ‘Wolves’ is out now and you can watch it here.



But can he celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Matchday 16

Brentford v Watford (Friday, 8pm)

Tom: 2-1

Rob: 1-1

Man City v Wolves (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Tom: 3-1

Rob: 4-1

Arsenal v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Arsenal targetting Wijnaldum, Richarlison Their improvements need to be made further up the field, and these two targets show they clearly understand that.

Tom: 2-0

Rob: 2-1

Chelsea v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

Tom: 2-0

Rob: 3-1

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Tom: 1-0

Rob: 4-1

Norwich v Man Utd (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Tom: 0-4

Rob: 1-3

Brighton v Tottenham (Sunday, 2pm) – Postponed

Tom: N/A

Rob: N/A

Burnley v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

Tom: 1-3

Rob: 1-2

Leicester v Newcastle (Sunday, 2pm)

Tom: 5-0

Rob: 3-1

Crystal Palace v Everton (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Tom: 1-1

Rob: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Sunderland and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Tom: Went to my first match as a 6 year old to Sunderland with my dad, been season ticket holders until last year and covid etc. Favourite memory was the Man City League Cup Final in 2014.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Tom: Jermain Defoe, Lee Cattermole, Fabio Borini, Vito Mannone and Kenwyn Jones

Drama before promotion!

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Tom: Bit hit and miss but we should get promoted, but it’s Sunderland so we’ll lose two in a row and sack the manager then lose in a play off final.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Tom: Liverpool because of Jordan Henderson and my first guitar teacher is a massive fan and even bought me a vintage 1992 away shirt.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Tom: Just released my debut single Wolves. Loads of brilliant Radio play including Radio 1 and Radio X. I’ve been gigging non-stop including support slots with Courteeners and Eliza and The Bear. It’s been amazing to not be locked down in the house.

