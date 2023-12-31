Klopp seeks new club for forgotten Liverpool man as return confirmed after nightmare spell cut short

Fabio Carvalho has returned to Liverpool after his loan spell at RB Leipzig was terminated and is expected to be offered to another club in January.

The 21-year-old was sent to the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan in order to see more game time after struggling for action at Anfield. But it has not worked out as planned, with the Portugal Under-21 star enjoying just 158 minutes of league action during the first half of the campaign. He was handed one start, making eight appearances off the bench but it is clearly not what Liverpool had in mind.

There had been strong rumours that the youngster would be on his way back to Merseyside.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggested a few weeks ago that the German club wanted to keep him for the entire season.

But they have lost that particular battle, with the former England Under-18 ace returning to the north west.

Despite the deal not working out, RBL sporting director Rouven Schroder was full of praise for the starlet.

“We were able to sign a young player with plenty of potential over the summer in Fabio Carvalho,” he said.

“Fabio was able to quickly integrate himself here, but both parties had expected more from his time here – especially Fabio in terms of his playing time.

“Due to the quality and competition within our squad at his position, we are unable to guarantee this for him.

“We held several discussions over the last days and in the end, decided to end his loan early.

“We would like to thank Fabio for his efforts at RBL and wish him all the best for the future.”

Fulham return on cards for Carvalho

Carvalho jumped to the attention of Liverpool after one superb season for Fulham in the Championship.

He featured in 36 second-tier games, scoring ten goals and earning rave reviews for his displays.

Much was expected under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp but he was handed only four starts among 13 league outings in 2022-2023.

Appearances dried up after the turn of the year and it seemed inevitable that he would be loaned out for the current season.

But it has now been confirmed that the winger is back in Liverpool and looking for another club.

The Reds paid Fulham just £5m for the former Benfica youth player and he may return to Craven Cottage on loan.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool want to stick with the youngster to see if he can develop into a regular starter at Anfield.

But moving him on permanently may also be an option, with such a minimal original outlay meaning there is no risk of a big loss.

