Klopp stunned as Real Madrid eye staggering Liverpool raid after Chelsea frustration

Real Madrid are interested in signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool after becoming frustrated in their bid to land Chelsea star Reece James, according to incredible reports.

Madrid are on the hunt for a new right-back to succeed from Dani Carvajal in Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Carvajal has been a loyal servant to Madrid, having made 389 appearances for Los Blancos and helped them win a plethora of trophies, including three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues. However, Carvajal is now 31 years old, which means he is poised to enter the twilight years of his career.

On November 2, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Madrid are already pursuing James ahead of a potentially massive bid next summer. They want him to become their next Jude Bellingham, with the England midfielder having had a huge impact since arriving in the Spanish capital over the summer.

It then emerged that Manchester City will battle Madrid for James, with Pep Guardiola keen to make him Kyle Walker’s long-term replacement.

However, on Monday, 90Min claimed that James – who is now the Chelsea captain – has ‘completely ruled out’ a Stamford Bridge exit. He wants to remain with the Blues and help them get back to the summit of English football.

That decision has forced Madrid chiefs to spy alternative right-back signings. And according to the Liverpool Echo’s live transfer blog (13/11, at 14:53), which cites sensational claims from Spain, Madrid have now begun targeting Alexander-Arnold.

It is suggested that Madrid will start the bidding at €80million (£70m) to see if they can strike an agreement with Liverpool.

However, given Alexander-Arnold’s importance to Jurgen Klopp – he was recently named vice-captain to Virgil van Dijk – Madrid would have to offer far more than that sum to even get Liverpool thinking about a possible sale. Perhaps a proposal over £100m, or close to £150m, would do the trick.

Real Madrid links to force Liverpool contract decision

While this transfer claim is clearly ambitious, it may have an impact in terms of getting Liverpool to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract.

His current deal expires in June 2025, so Liverpool need to get to work on finalising longer terms which also include a big pay rise.

Should Liverpool fail to do this, then rival clubs would be given the chance to sign the England star for a reduced price in either summer 2024 or January 2025.

Madrid can clearly offer Alexander-Arnold regular silverware, as they are almost always favourites for La Liga or the Champions League. Although, Liverpool can offer him big success too, as the 25-year-old has won pretty much everything there is to win while at Anfield.

Due to these factors, Madrid may have to formulate a backup plan in case their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold fails. One potentially great option is rising Spanish teenager Ivan Fresneda, who was linked with both Madrid and Arsenal prior to his summer switch to Sporting.

The move to Portugal is viewed as a stepping stone to bigger things, so Madrid could still land Fresneda in 2024 and solve their right-back conundrum.

