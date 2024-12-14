Klopp tasked with derailing £66m Liverpool transfer, with icon’s charisma coming back to bite

Jurgen Klopp could prevent Liverpool from completing the £66m signing of an electric attacker by steering the player over to RB Leipzig, according to a report.

Klopp has repeatedly suggested his managerial career is over on the back of leaving Liverpool last summer. Rather than endure the stresses and strains of elite-level coaching, Klopp agreed to become the global head of football at Red Bull.

Klopp will commence his role on January 1 and according to sources in Germany, one of his first acts could be to torpedo a blockbuster Liverpool transfer.

The Reds are understood to hold interest in signing PSG attacker, Xavi Simons. The Dutchman can play on the left wing or behind the striker and could be viewed as an upgrade on Dominik Szoboszlai in the latter position.

Simons is currently in the middle of a second loan spell at RB Leipzig, though his future will come a crossroads next summer when the stint concludes.

And in a recent report from The Athletic, Liverpool were named as one of Simons’ ‘most probable destinations.’

“Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern, Liverpool and Real Madrid are seen as the most probable destinations, while Manchester United showed some interest during the previous market,” reported David Ornstein.

“But it also depends on the player and [PSG manager] Luis Enrique. If the coach wants to keep him and adapts approach slightly – or if Simons returns and accepts not always starting – then he could stay.

“PSG view Simons as a golden opportunity either way; they either retain a top talent or trade him at a huge profit. Unless something goes badly wrong, his anticipated transfer fee is €80million [£66.6m] minimum.”

But according to a fresh update from BILD chief Christian Falk, Leipzig plan to use Klopp as their ‘secret weapon’ to help bring Simons back.

Klopp’s charisma and pull will certainly be required given Leipzig cannot pay the sums PSG will command.

“Leipzig are interested in keeping Xavi Simons permanently,” Falk told Caught Offside.

“PSG want about €80m [£66.6m] for his services, which is too high for Leipzig. I heard they were thinking about €50m [£41.3m] up front and then a further €30m [£24.7m] to PSG if they sell Simons to another club.”

Detailing the role Klopp could play, Falk added: “Interestingly for Leipzig, they now have a secret weapon in the form of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp which they could potentially rely upon.

“He’s starting his new role with Red Bull on January 1 and they hope that he’s the man who could persuade Simons to stay put. This will be the first challenge for Klopp in his new role.”

Latest Liverpool news – Nunez, Zubimendi, Alexander-Arnold

In other news, Arne Slot has backed Darwin Nunez to thrive amid poor form and fresh transfer links with Atletico Madrid.

Sports Illustrated claimed Nunez as well as Kostas Tsimikas are both on Atleti’s radar. Diego Simeone’s side are also understood to have had scouts in attendance for Liverpool’s clash with Girona in Spain last week.

Elsewhere, The Times report Martin Zubimendi is now ‘open’ to leaving Real Sociedad in 2025.

His U-turn has alerted long-time admirers Liverpool who TEAMtalk understand are ready to make a second attempt to sign the classy midfielder in the upcoming winter window.

Finally, Trent Alexander-Arnold has dropped the biggest hint yet he’s staying at Liverpool following comments about playing for Arne Slot.

