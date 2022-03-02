Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about his newfound squad depth that has Liverpool in serious contention to secure an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool made 10 changes to the side that lifted the EFL Cup on Sunday, but against Norwich on Wednesday night, the winning team was the same. Takumi Minamino took his chance with both hands when scoring a first-half brace in the Reds’ 2-1 victory. Those two goals took the forward’s tally in cup competitions this season to six.

Norwich stayed within touching distance and set up a nervy finish when Lukas Rupp pulled one back.

That prompted the introduction of Liverpool’s heavy artillery off the bench, with Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz helping to see out the final minutes away from Liverpool’s own area.

The victory put Liverpool into the quarter finals of the FA Cup and kept their dreams of a historic quadruple alive. That feat (Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League) has never been achieved before.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Klopp said: “If you make 10 changes you can’t expect perfection.

“We played a really good game, controlled. We’re calm enough to open up their gaps. We scored wonderful goals.

“We didn’t finish the game off and it was still open. They scored and we had to fight to bring it over the line. That’s fine. I’m really happy with the performance.”

Liverpool primed to challenge Man City on all fronts

Klopp then suggested if Liverpool had the type of depth in previous seasons that they have now, the Reds might’ve made a greater impression in the domestic cups.

The League Cup and FA Cup have largely been an afterthought during Klopp’s tenure at Anfield. But with quality options now in greater supply than ever, Liverpool are now placed to challenge for and lift multiple trophies per season.

“We are in four competitions, three left, because of the quality of the squad,” continued the German. “If we could have done that in last years maybe we would. Ten changes and this line-up and a bench that can make an impact, that’s really good.

“Minamino played incredible tonight, one of the best games he had for us. He’s in a good moment and that’s good. Curtis Jones was incredible in the first half.

“West Ham on Saturday, Milan on Tuesday, crazy schedule. That’s why we have to make changes.

“I’m really happy that the boys used the opportunity. It’s really nice they could prove how good they are.”

Tsimikas gunning for quadruple

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas also spoke to the press (via the BBC), saying: “Hopefully we’ll celebrate all the trophies. We’ll go for all of them. We’ll give everything to celebrate everything.

“Everything is about our mentality, our team spirit. We had a big party but it ends on Sunday.

“This competition is very important also. Even with 10 changes, we play for the same goal, to win every game.

“Congratulations to all the boys who gave everything. We are a big family. Everyone wants to improve. This is a big challenge.

“We deserved the win. The team spirit is most important. We fight for each other. It’s a big family. This is most important in a football team. We always give everything in every game we play. Very important to play good.”

