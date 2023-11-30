Liverpool tipped to beat Tottenham to Morocco playmaker as Klopp learns bargain fee for ‘prized silverware’

Liverpool are once again being linked with a swoop for talented Morocco teenager Bilal El Khannouss, with the man described as a ‘prized piece of silverware’ reportedly up for sale at a bargain price.

The Reds have spent heavily so far this year rebuilding their midfield with four new players arriving to the tune of £145.2m. However, there remains a feeling that Jurgen Klopp still has money to spend and is ready to bring in further reinforcements into Liverpool during the January transfer window.

To that end, Klopp is being linked with a move for a new central defender with Joel Matip nearing the end of the line at Anfield. Top of his list of targets is impressive Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, though the 22-year-old’s significant €60m (£52m) exit clause could yet cause a problem.

The Reds also seemingly want to bring in a new defensive midfielder, and reports on Thursday morning suggested Klopp is ready to launch a €45m bid for Nice star Khephren Thuram after tracking his progress for several months.

Liverpool, though, also keep their ears close to the ground with regards potential captures of some of the world’s upcoming young talent. That has been highlighted over recent times with the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Caoimhin Kelleher and Harvey Elliott all making the first-team breakthrough in recent times, having been snapped up as relative unknowns from elsewhere.

Now, according to reports in Italy, Liverpool are plotting a move for another talented youngster in the form of Genk star El Khannouss.

The 19-year-old has been making big waves in the Jupiler Pro-League, having made 15 appearances so far this season.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable Under-21 players in the world, featuring Jude Bellingham and new Chelsea signing

Liverpool learn low-cost fee to sign El Khannouss

He also has another four appearances to his name in European competition, having clocked up three goals and one assist so far.

That form has already earned the teenager six senior caps for his country, where he is regarded as one of Morocco’s best prospects in years.

And such has been his form that the likes of Fiorentina, Tottenham and Liverpool are among the clubs to have made regular checks on the Moroccan’s progress.

But as per il Corriere dello Sport, it is Klopp who looks most likely to launch an approach to lure the player to the Premier League in January.

His side, Genk, are also reportedly prepared to cash in on their prized asset and, despite recently extending his deal to 2027, are ready to listen to offers from a modest €18.5m (£16m).

Described as a ‘mezzala’, the Italian word for ‘half-winger’ or furthest wide of a midfield three, El Khannouss is tipped to develop into one of the best around.

Of course, operating in the Belgian leagues are an entirely different level to doing it in the Premier League on a regular basis.

However, the Belgian side have a rich history for developing some of the game’s biggest talents with Kevin De Bruyne, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thibaut Courtois, Divock Origi, Christian Benteke, Yannick Carrasco, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Leon Bailey among the big names who all cut their teeth in the province of Limburg.

Whether El Khannouss turns out to be their next big thing remains to be seen, though given the price being quoted, the signing of the teenager looks a low-risk deal for the Merseysiders.

DON’T MISS: ‘Convinced he will leave’ – Liverpool cleared to sign ultimate €110m-rated Firmino successor