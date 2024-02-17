Departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is refusing to rule the Reds out of the race for a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer – despite admitting that any deal for the PSG superstar will be extremely tricky to pull off.

The France forward, regarded by many as the best player in the world these days, has confirmed his intentions to leave PSG at the end of his contract this summer. As a result, speculation over his future is heating up with a number of elite clubs all seemingly throwing their hats into the ring over a potential deal.

Having won 12 major honours in his career, including six Ligue 1 titles and the World Cup, demand for Mbappe is extremely high, despite the difficult that securing his signing represents and not least due to his enormous wages.

That charge is currently being led by Real Madrid, who have tracked the star since his days as a teenager and also having seen a £175m offer for his services narrowly fall short in summer 2021.

Now, as he nears the end of his deal in the French capital, they are viewed by many as his most likely suitors.

Nonetheless, Mbappe has never hidden from his admiration for the Premier League and recently spoke about his wish to emulate his hero as a boy, Thierry Henry.

To aid those chances, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has dropped a ‘why not’ tease when asked about the chances of Arsenal bringing in the 274-goal forward to Emirates Stadium.

Klopp opens up on Liverpool chances of Mbappe deal

Then there is, of course, Liverpool; a club Mbappe has often flirted with over the years and openly revealed his admiration for. Even the player’s Mum has something of a soft-spot for the Merseysiders, though don’t ask Mbappe to explain that one!

One would expect that the summer departure of Klopp would limit their prospects of sealing a deal.

However, the departing German coach is refusing to rule the Reds out the running and feels they cannot be ruled out the chase, despite admitting the difficulty his apparent £700,000 a week wage demands creates.

Speaking about the possibility of Mbappe heading to Anfield, Klopp declared: “I have no clue. Obviously, I’m not involved in that, but I can tell you I’d be surprised if all the top clubs were [considering his signing].

“The top clubs I know, for most of them it will be tricky – wages, signing-on fee.”

While Klopp was not saying too much more on that, especially since any such move would go through after he leaves, the comments do carry an altogether different tune from what he last said about the possibility of his signing in August.

“We laugh about it,” the 56-year-old told Sky Deutschland at the time. “I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now… but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me… that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

PSG coach keeps silent on star’s future

Mbappe has 31 goals in 30 games to his name this season already and was on the mark on Wednesday night as PSG defeated Real Sociedad 2-0 in the round of 16 first leg clash in the Champions League to put themselves in with a solid chance of a quarter-finals place.

Mbappe was a beaten finalist in the competition back in 2020 and he would love to go out having helped them to success in Europe’s premier competition, which, for so long, has been the club’s ultimate goal.

Nonetheless, PSG coach Luis Enrique was giving nothing away when questioned about the player’s future earlier this week.

“I have no information to give you,” the Spaniard said. “I am going to avoid talking about this subject until the parties involved speak about it. Kylian Mbappe has not said anything publicly and neither has the club.

“I am the coach and when the other parties have spoken, I’ll give my opinion.”

