Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should look towards John McGinn at Aston Villa as a perfect successor to Jordan Henderson, one pundit has claimed.

Henderson, 31, has proved an outstanding servant and captain in his 10 years at the club. Following a tough start and coming close to a move to Fulham, he has risen to become a crucial part of Klopp’s team.

Indeed, he was on hand to lift the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2019 and 2020.

He therefore earned a new four-year contract until 2025 in the summer. However, at 31, he is one of the elder statesmen at Liverpool and Klopp will have one eye on the future.

Reports in the summer claimed that Liverpool have interest in Villa’s McGinn. In fact, Klopp reportedly asked Andy Robertson about the left-back’s fellow Scotland international and his high-energy style.

McGinn, 27, provided three goals and six assists in 37 Premier League games last season. He has almost bettered that already this term, though, matching his goal tally.

According to Tony Cascarino, Klopp should think again about a raid for the midfielder.

He wrote for The Times: “McGinn is good enough to be playing for a Champions League club and at 27 he’s still got the best years of his career ahead of him.

“He’s a goal threat and he is tough to shake off the ball.

“He’s got that same body shape Wayne Rooney had, but don’t mistake that for him being out of condition.

“I think he would suit the way Liverpool play and make a great replacement for Henderson. But [Steven] Gerrard will know all of this and the Villa manager will do all he can to keep him.”

Indeed, Gerrard is already using McGinn in his new-look Villa team to full effect. The midfielder netted a fine first-time finish in last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool get midfielder transfer boost

Another midfielder Liverpool reportedly have their eye on is Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria.

The 25-year-old Switzerland international continues to impress but is approaching the end of his contract.

According to the latest report, Zakaria does not want to extend terms with his Bundesliga employers.

Instead, he wants a new challenge, preferably in the Premier League.