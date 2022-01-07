Liverpool need to copy what they did at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas all across the pitch if they are to win the Premier League title again, one pundit has said.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has built a strong starting team which triumphed in the top flight in 2020. What’s more, their 99-point haul came after a 97-point season and Champions League glory in 2019.

However, Liverpool did not suffer any major injury blows during those two seasons.

When they did last term, though, Klopp missed the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Not only that, but they struggled to seamlessly replace those players.

The Reds have no such concerns at left-back following the arrival of Tsimkas last summer. The Greece international has enjoyed healthy competition with Andy Robertson for game time and both have impressed when in the team.

According to Stan Collymore, though, Liverpool need such competition all across the pitch. Indeed, Manchester City are firm title contenders because of their squad depth.

Asked on Twitter how Liverpool could reclaim the title, Collymore said: “A much better second 11. Jurgen is the King of the first XI but probably at Mainz nor Dortmund focused on an equal replacement (in quality and ability) for each position.

“If LFC are to consolidate the success of recent seasons, they need a much better second XI.”

He added in a separate tweet: “Tsimikas is the closest in my opinion to a seamless and equal offering to Robbo when he’s out.

“He’s not Robbo of course nor am I suggesting he is, but Tsimikas gives almost parity in what Robbo does technically, tactically and energy. LFC need that parity across every position.”

It remains unclear what effect the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will have on Liverpool’s chances.

The respective Egypt and Senegal stars went on Africa Cup of Nations duty after last Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Liverpool eye up Luis Diaz transfer

But the Reds supposedly have their eyes on bolstering their attack.

Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino will all be 30 next summer and while new contracts would suffice, Liverpool want more long-term additions.

Diogo Jota, 25, represents the long term for Liverpool and he is already flourishing under Klopp.

However, Porto’s Luis Diaz is one supposed transfer target for the Reds.

Liverpool are reportedly close to a deal worth close to £60million for the Colombia international.