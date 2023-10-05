Klopp told Liverpool must sign £95m France duo to transform club into Champions League contenders

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been told of the two signings he needs to target in the January transfer window – with deals for the pair not only catapulting the club back into the top four but also into genuine Champions League contenders next season.

The Merseysiders spent the summer rebuilding their midfield after the exits of six players from their engine room. And while the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were planned for, the sudden departures of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho came rather more out the blue.

As a result, Liverpool recruited four new additions to revitalise their squad. And there is no doubting that one of those, in Dominik Szoboszlai, has hit the ground running and made an immediate impact.

And while their impacts may not be quite as apparent, Klopp will also have reasons to be pleased about the starts made to their Anfield careers for Waturu Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

With Liverpool currently fourth in the Premier League table – only suffering one loss so far, at Tottenham, in a game that Klopp now wants replayed – theer are reasons to believe that the 2023/24 season can see a marked improvement for the Reds.

However, former winger Jermaine Pennant is not entirely satisfied and reckons there remains room for further reinforcements at Liverpool. And he has named the two French stars Klopp needs to target in the January window – due to open in just 88 days time – if the Reds are to cement their place in the top four.

Furthermore, Pennant reckons the signings of the two men can even push Liverpool into Champions League contention in 2025.

Liverpool told to sign Kone and Thuram

And the men Pennant wants Klopp to target are French midfield duo Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, two men who were on the Reds’ shopping lists over the summer, and rated at £50m and £45m, respectively.

Borussia Monchengladbach star Kone and Nice talent Thuram, both 22, are regarded as the future of French football, with the pair only destined to get better.

As a result, Pennant has told Lucky Block why he feels the pair are must-signings in the January window.

“I’d like to see Liverpool sign a proper enforcer in January. For me, that player would be Manu Kone. I think he would be a great number six and encourage Mac Allister to move further forward,” he said.

“Kone would be the icing on the cake, and so would Khephren Thuram – I’ve always been a huge fan of his. He may not play as a 6, but you could make it work. If we can get them in January, then we’re looking at a boss midfield!

“Those two could win Liverpool the Champions League. Having Kone and Thuram in there would elevate Liverpool’s midfield to being up there with the very best. Add in the forward five, and the likes of Virgil [van Dijk], Trent [Alexander-Arnold], and Alisson in the back, and that’s an unbelievable side.”

Klopp heralded for fantastic summer transfer window at Liverpool

Despite the wish to further add more midfielders to the Reds’ mix, Pennant feels the 2023 summer window will go down as one of Klopp’s and Liverpool’s best ever.

“I think this is up there with Klopp’s greatest transfer windows,” Pennant added.

“He’s got everything down to a tee. Dominik Szoboszlai has had an unbelievable start, Mac Allister is a quality signing, even though I’d like to see him play a bit further forward.

“Endo will be solid once he settles, and Ryan Gravenberch looks exciting, too. Liverpool needed fresh legs and new energy, and now they’ve got it. For the first time in years, it doesn’t look like Liverpool’s midfield will be overrun.

“They’re solid, confident, and chipping in with goals themselves. This midfield has already scored more goals than the one last season! I don’t think Henderson scored once, and I think Fab only got two. This midfield has already bettered that.”

Liverpool are next in action on Thursday night when they face Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League – a game that will see Mac Allister line up against his brother, Kevin.

They then travel to in-form Brighton on Sunday before breaking off for the international break, with the Premier League action resuming against Everton on October 21.

