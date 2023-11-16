Klopp told Liverpool summer signing is not up to standard and replacement may already be needed

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been advised he still needs to sign a new No 6 in the January window with questions raised by one observer over whether summer capture Wataru Endo is actually good enough to fill the role long term.

The Merseysiders spent the summer rebuilding their midfield after Klopp waved farewell to six squad members last season. While not all of them were regulars, the exits of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and utility man James Milner certainly left Liverpool short of options.

And while Klopp was able to spend some £145.2m to bring in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Endo, there remains the feeling that the Reds squad is still a little light and more depth may be required.

To that end, Klopp is still in the market for another midfield addition and, with the January window officially opening for business in just 46 days, the German is starting to finalise his plans ahead of the winter market.

And with another defensive midfielder on his shopping list, Klopp has reportedly turned his attention towards Brazil with teenage star Gabriel Moscardo figuring high on his wishlist.

However, it was reported on Wednesday that Liverpool have stormed back into contention to sign another summer target in Andre Trindade.

Competition for the Fluminense star, who has a €35m (£30m) exit clause in his deal, is tough with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Fulham, Barcelona, Napoli and Atletico Madrid all credited with an interest.

But reports in Spain suggest Liverpool are leading the charge for the one-time Brazil midfielder with claims they are no longer keen regarded as something of a ruse.

Nicol tells Liverpool Endo is not the answer

Either way and whoever they target, Liverpool double winner Steve Nicol feels Klopp is right to seek out a new No 6.

And while they paid Stuttgart some £16.2m to bring in Endo over the summer, Nicol feels he is not the long-term answer to that position.

“If they can get somebody beside the two of them [Szoboszlai and Mac Allister] they can just take a step further forward,” Nicol said on the ESPN FC podcast.

“Right now I don’t know [who that could be], I don’t have anyone.

“I used to think [Sofyan] Amrabat would be the right one beside them, but at United it’s not quite working out. I thought initially he would be ideal, he could sit just behind the two of them and let them do more going forward.

“But I don’t think Endo’s the answer, I don’t think [Curtis] Jones is the answer. So right now, I think Liverpool need to be on the lookout for somebody.”

With Endo benched more often than he starts, Liverpool have tended to use Mac Allister as the deepest of their three midfielders. However, the World Cup winner – a £35m signing from Brighton att he very start of the summer window – has tended to look a little uncomfortable with his back to goal.

As a result, there is a growing school of thought that Liverpool have not properly replaced Fabinho, who quit Anfield to take up a lucrative contract with Al-Ittihad over the summer.

To that end, Jamie Carragher claims Klopp needs to strengthen in two positions, including a new No 6, if they are to challenge Manchester City for Premier League glory in the summer.

