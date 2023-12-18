Klopp told shining Liverpool target is ‘like Thomas Muller’ in big praise, but Brighton interest ‘more concrete’

A German football expert has endorsed Liverpool moving for Hoffenheim centre-forward Maximilian Beier, due to his extreme pace and similarities to Thomas Muller, though the Reds will have to watch out for transfer rivals Brighton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Beier is a 21-year-old attacker who is earning a big reputation in his native Germany. He enjoyed a great start to the current campaign, registering six goals in his first eight Bundesliga matches. Beier also managed three assists as Hoffenheim beat Stuttgart 3-2 on October 28.

The Germany U21 international has not found the net since October 21, but if his impressive performances continue then it surely won’t be long before he gets among the goals once again.

In early October, it emerged that Premier League teams are keeping tabs on Beier’s exciting rise. Liverpool, Everton and Brentford were all linked with him, though Hoffenheim soon managed to tie him down to a new contract running until June 2027.

Instead of preventing a move altogether, it seems that contract will simply ensure Hoffenheim pick up a good fee for Beier.

On December 6, German outlet Bild revealed that Jurgen Klopp has ‘shortlisted’ him as a potential signing for 2024.

And Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg then stated that Beier – who is regularly clocked as one of the fastest players in Germany’s top flight – will be available for transfer for €30million (£25.7m) next summer.

Christian Falk, who is the head of football coverage at Bild, has now provided his information on the player.

Liverpool ‘monitoring’ Hoffenheim star Beier

He has praised the versatile forward and likened him to modern-day Bayern Munich icon Muller. Although, Falk has also suggested Beier will cost more than that £25.7m sum, while Brighton will put up serious competition for his services.

“I heard that Liverpool are still monitoring Maximilian Beier. He’s got a release clause of over €32.5m,” the journalist said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“I heard Liverpool are watching him but they’re not sure whether he would help them immediately. So, I think Brighton’s interest is comparatively more concrete, and there’s interest from Brentford and Nottingham Forest on top of that.

“He can play on the flanks as well as centrally, he’s done it already. It’s a little bit like Thomas Muller in the sense that he’s not exactly a winger or central striker; he can also play behind the No.9, so he’s quite a versatile footballer. He’s very, very fast as well, so that would suit Liverpool, but he’s not the first choice.”

Being compared to Muller will be great for Beier, as the Bayern ace is one of the greatest forwards Germany have produced in the 21st Century. Muller has helped Bayern to Champions League and Bundesliga glory by scoring 237 goals in 683 games for the Bavarians, while also netting 45 times during 126 appearances in the German national team.

Beier would likely suit Klopp’s energetic style of play, which could make him a big hit at Anfield. Although, it is clear the Merseyside giants will need to fend off Brighton, Brentford and Forest to agree a deal.

