Klopp told Liverpool have to sign quality right-back with three new positions suggested for Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been urged to make the signing of a top-class right-back a transfer priority – so star man Trent Alexander-Arnold can flourish in one of three new positions for the Reds.

The 25-year-old made his name in the game as a right-back for the Reds, taking over the mantle from Nathaniel Clyne. Since then, Alexander-Arnold has not looked back, playing a leading role for Liverpool under Klopp and helping them to a number of trophies, including both the Premier League and Champions League.

However, while Alexander-Arnold’s qualities have never been in doubt, there has been some questions raised over his ability to defender, particularly in one-on-one situations.

As a result, over the course of this calendar year, Klopp has experimented by evolving Alexander-Arnold into a hybrid role which sees him move into a midfield role whenever the Reds are in possession.

There is a growing school of thought, however, that Alexander-Arnold is simply a better midfielder than he is a defender – with two goals in last four appearances for the Reds demonstrating his abilities to thrive in a more advanced role.

Indeed, Alexander-Arnold has also been selected recently in the England squad as a midfielder, with Gareth Southgate very much buying into claims that TAA can offer much more while playing there.

With three goals and six assists to his name this season from 24 appearances for club and country, that theory is starting to be vindicated by the solid numbers Alexander-Arnold is now posting.

Now Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage has explained why the time for experimenting is over and why Alexander-Arnold should now be recognised as a midfielder first and foremost.

Alexander-Arnold can fill one of three new positions for Liverpool

Furthermore, Savage is also calling on Liverpool to sign a new out-and-out right-back to release Alexander-Arnold into one of three midfield positions the player can now thrive in under Klopp.

“Jurgen Klopp needs to do what he feels is best for Liverpool and if that means playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield then he’ll do that,” said Savage. “The question is around his hybrid position where he starts as a right-back and moves into midfield and whether that can continue in the long term.

“We will have to see whether they choose to go and get a new right-back in and then move Trent into midfield. He’s got so much ability and his passing range is brilliant. He scored a brace at the weekend and his free-kick was sensational [editor’s note – this was actually credited as a Bernd Leno own goal] but he’s not just a threat from set pieces. He is very creative and now he is adding more goals to his game.”

Suggesting three positions Alexander-Arnold can now fulfil, Savage believes Alexander-Arnold could now be considered in any of three differing midfield roles for the Reds.

“Going forward, he has got all the attributes to be a number six, number eight, or whatever Klopp wants him to do. He’s athletic, he’s got vision, he’s great at set pieces, what can’t he do? I think he could be the answer for both club and country as a midfield player.”

Liverpool urged to sign a new right-back

To help Alexander-Arnold move full-time into his new role, Savage believes Klopp should target a new right-back as a matter of urgency.

To that end, Liverpool have reportedly been watching Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, while Inter’s Denzel Dumfries and Sacha Boey of Galatasaray are two others being linked.

Savage continued: “If I were Liverpool, I would go into the transfer window and buy a recognised right-back.

“Then Trent can cover four positions: right-back, number six, number eight, and even number 10 if you are playing with wing-backs. He can play anywhere. I would definitely invest in another right-back to give Trent the opportunity to play in midfield on a consistent basis.”

Alexander-Arnold has made a total of 290 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 18 goals and assisting with 70 more. A permanent move into midfield will surely see those figures continue to rise rapidly.

