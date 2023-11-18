Klopp told signing Prem defender and feisty midfielder in January will complete Liverpool rebuild

Liverpool have been urged to snap up two specific transfer targets they’re known to hold interest in, and one deal in particular is there for the making, per reports.

The Reds are once again back among the title challengers after overhauling their sub-par midfield in the summer. The engine room was unquestionably Liverpool’s weakest element last term and held Jurgen Klopp’s side back at every turn.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have breathed new life into Liverpool’s midfield.

The benefits have been there for all to see, with Liverpool once again a potent pressing force and a difficult team to play through. Indeed, Klopp’s side currently boast the joint-meanest defence after 12 matches (10 goals conceded – level with Arsenal).

However, in quotes carried by The Liverpool Echo, Klopp has been urged to strike while the iron is hot and make two further additions in January.

Former Reds winger, Jermaine Pennant, spoke highly of those who arrived in the summer. Nonetheless, Pennant believes the twin signings of Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) and Andre (Fluminense) would solve problems before they arise.

“I said it was too early in early October, but we’ve seen how well the players have settled into the side since the season began,” said Pennant.

“They’ve all taken to the Premier League like water to a duck’s back. Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch have all looked really impressive.

“They look comfortable, and that was the focus. The midfield has gelled, and we all know how good their front-five can be! I think it’s all looking well now.”

Specifically on what else is required to double down on Liverpool’s fine start, Pennant added: “Liverpool might get a strong centre-back in January if there are any injuries, as I think that could be their Achilles heel.

“I’d say it’s so far, so good in regards to Liverpool this season.

“I’d like to see Andre Trindade come in as a number six in January, and I’d go with Lloyd Kelly come in as a defender who can play both centre-back and left-back.”

Liverpool favourites for Kelly; £30m enough for Andre

Kelly, 25, looks set to be on the move at some stage in 2024. The Cherries defender is out of contract at season’s end and as yet, there’s no signs he’ll pen an extension.

Recent reports have listed Liverpool as favourites ahead of fellow interested sides Tottenham, AC Milan and Juventus.

A January move worth between £25m-£30m looks viable, though Bournemouth will no doubt be reluctant to sell arguably their best defender midway through a campaign.

Elsewhere, Liverpool explored signing Fluminense battler Andre over the summer. Fluminense refused to sell the 22-year-old while involved in the Copa Libertadores, though with that competition – which Fluminense won – now concluded, an enquiry could produce a different result in January.

Football Insider state a bid of £30m will be accepted by Fluminense in the winter window.

That move in particular looks there for the making, though whether Liverpool’s interest has sustained remains to be seen.

The Liverpool Echo are one outlet who has repeatedly stated Liverpool are not actively pursuing Andre ahead of the January window.

READ MORE: Each Premier League club’s most underpaid player: Diaz, Gallagher, Toney…