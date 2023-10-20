Liverpool told surprising figure it’ll take to sign Jamal Musiala, as Bayern vulnerability exposed

A report has revealed what type of sum Bayern Munich require before they’ll begin to consider selling confirmed Liverpool target, Jamal Musiala.

Musiala, 20, is already among world football’s most prominent central midfielders. Musiala rose through Chelsea’s youth ranks between 2011-19, though was brought back to the country of his birth by Bayern Munich in 2019.

Musiala has since gone on to establish himself as a crucial performer for both club and country. In Germany he’s widely viewed as their answer to England ace Jude Bellingham.

Primarily an attack-minded midfielder, Musiala already possesses a fine goalscoring record for a player of his tender age.

Indeed, his 133 senior appearances for Bayern have returned 32 goals. 25 assists have also been provided in that time.

Musiala is under contract in Bavaria until 2026. As such, you might expect Bayern to be in no hurry to discuss his future.

However, BILD as well as Fabrizio Romano have both confirmed Musiala is a wanted man at Anfield. Romano stressed Manchester City and Chelsea will be in the mix too if Musiala leaves Bayern.

With heavyweight interest mounting, Bayern fully intend to tie Musiala down a new and improved contract. However, discussions have been put on hold amid the upheaval behind the scenes at the club.

The previous regime headed by Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic have been ousted. While their pursuit of former RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl continues, Musiala’s new contract is on ice.

Musiala frustrations grow; transfer cost revealed

However, BILD also claimed Musiala is growing increasingly frustrated at being regularly rotated by Thomas Tuchel despite performing so well for the club.

German outlet TZ subsequently claimed that the summer window of 2024 is the ideal time for Bayern to cash in if they wish to maximise their profits.

Now, a fresh report out of Spain (as cited by the Liverpool Echo), has revealed how much a transfer might cost.

It’s claimed ‘any offer below €100m will likely be rejected.’ As such, the bidding may have to begin at around £87m.

While that’s clearly a significant sum, it is below Musiala’s speculative €110m (£96m) valuation on Transfermarkt.

Furthermore, Bellingham – who is also 20 years of age and plays in the same attacking midfield position – cost Real Madrid €134m including future add-ons (approx. £117m).

If the Spanish report is accurate, the somewhat modest valuation of Musiala could be reflective of Bayern’s bargaining position becoming weaker while a new contract continues to go unsigned.

Liverpool clearly have cash left to spend given they bid £110m for Moises Caicedo over the summer.

Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were signed after the Caicedo pursuit failed, though the pair only cost a combined £51m.

READ MORE: Tottenham dismissed, as Man Utd great explains why Liverpool, Arsenal are Man City’s real challengers