Klopp transfer hopes implode as powerful Liverpool target delivers honest verdict on Anfield move

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram insists a move to Liverpool could not be further from his mind after delivering his verdict on fresh speculation that he will be a top January target for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseysiders spent £145.2m on rebuilding their engine room over the summer after Fabinho and Jordan Henderson joined four other stars in departing Anfield. And while three of those signings in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have all quickly settled in at Liverpool, a fourth arrival, in Waturu Endo, has only played a bit-part role.

Indeed, the Japan midfielder was a surprise addition by Reds chiefs given both his age and the fact that, outside of Germany and in his homeland, he was a relatively-unknown quantity.

However, after playing in just 118 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, it seems Endo has been brought in as squad cover first and foremost.

And with that in mind, Klopp is strongly reported to be considering a fresh move to bring in a fourth new midfield signing during the January transfer window.

To that end, the Reds are being strongly linked with a move for Fluminense star Andre, who recently helped his side to glory in the Copa Libertadores.

Liverpool have been tracking the Brazilian for quite some time, with the race to sign him suddenly becoming a crowded one with Arsenal, Tottenham, Fulham and Napoli also keeping a close eye on the two-times capped Brazil midfielder.

As a result, we exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool’s interest in Andre appears to be fading. And while they admire the player, we can reveal that Klopp and Co have their eyes very firmly fixed on another Brazilian instead.

Khephren Thuram delivers honest verdict on Liverpool transfer

Another name who persistently continues to be linked with Liverpool is Nice midfielder Thuram.

The Reds have been monitoring the strapping 6ft 4in tank for quite some time, and were strongly linked with his signature over the summer before pursuing other targets.

However, Liverpool’s interest in Thuram appears to have strengthened ahead of the January window and in light of claims that they are no longer actively pursuing Andre.

Rated at around €35m, Thuram has been capped once by France and is tipped to make their squad for the 2024 European Championships; a tournament in which Les Bleus will start alongside England as favourites.

But with the winter window officially opening for business in just 53 days, Thuram insists a move to Anfield is the last thing on his mind and his only focus is on helping Nice to potential Ligue 1 glory with his side currently top of the table with seven wins and four draws from their 11 games played to date.

“I think I’ve started the season well,” Thuram said. “The team has of course had a very good start to the season. I have developed aspects of my game. Regarding what happened in the transfer window, I decided to stay…”

Thuram has been asked again about speculation linking him to Liverpool.

But the player is adamant that his career is best served staying on the French Riviera.

“I wanted to continue to progress at Nice, and progress as a player at this club. Honestly, it made me happy to be linked to all these clubs left, right and centre. It shows I’m doing the right things but as I said, I knew I wanted to stay here.”

Thuram has made nine appearances so far this season, with the tigerish midfielder already cautioned three times.

