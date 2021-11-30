Liverpool must sign a midfielder in the January transfer window instead of putting too much pressure on youngster Tyler Morton, according to one pundit.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s midfield is the most rotatable part of the team, with several options at the manager’s disposal. For instance, on Saturday, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson started together.

That trio is one of Liverpool’s best, but – when all are fit – Klopp also has Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and James Milner in his ranks.

Despite losing Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, youngster Harvey Elliott made an instant impact upon being brought into the team at the start of the season.

His fellow youngster, Morton, did the same in his Champions League debut last Wednesday. The 19-year-old looked composed against Porto and afterwards, Klopp hailed his performance.

Morton has also made his Premier League debut, therefore cementing his place on the fringes of Liverpool’s first team. According to Kevin Phillips, though, Liverpool need a new midfield signing.

The former striker told Football Insider of Morton: “It’s brilliant that he has come in and taken his chance. Liverpool have some great players coming through their academy.

“But let’s be honest, it’s big pressure to put on a young player. It is hard to rely on a young kid throughout the season. This is Liverpool we are talking about. They are fighting on all fronts this season.

“I think it would be a big mistake if a top-class midfielder isn’t signed in January. It should be. Or, maybe next summer.

“If you go out and do that you can allow Morton to develop at the right space. Rather than put pressure on him.

“It’s fantastic that he has got some minutes. But I still think Liverpool will go out and spend money in that area.”

Morton’s fellow talent Elliott suffered a nasty ankle injury in September. However, he has returned to light training and is edging closer to a return.

Klopp worried for Everton, Liverpool clash

Liverpool return to action on Wednesday when facing Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby.

In the same game last term, Virgil van Dijk suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury which ruled him out until the end of the season.

Klopp said ahead of the clash: “It’s always a completely different game, so I really very often don’t like the intensity of the game, it’s too much for me.

“I like physical football, I have no problem with that, we play that, other teams play that, but in that game very often people put too much in.”

Liverpool drew 2-2 at Goodison Park last term, having seen a late winner ruled out by VAR.