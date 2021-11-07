Klopp warned Liverpool season could crumble if worrying trend isn’t reversed

Jurgen Klopp has been told Mohamed Salah’s heroics are masking a worrying trend in his side, and their ultimate season goals may fail if it isn’t resolved.

Liverpool have made a tremendous start to the campaign on all fronts. In the Premier League, they remain unbeaten after 10 matches and could go within a point of table-toppers Chelsea if they defeat West Ham on Sunday. The Reds have also progressed to the quarter finals of the League Cup, and have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League with two games to spare.

While several players have stepped up to the plate, it is Mohamed Salah who has been by far and a way their brightest light.

The Egyptian has notched 15 goals in just 14 matches across all competitions. Once again proving he is not just a goalscorer, he has added a further six assists to boot.

However, speaking to the Mirror, former Liverpool right-back, Glen Johnson, has fired a warning to Klopp. Johnson claimed that while Salah and co have made waves up front, their once sturdy backline has flattered to deceive.

Indeed, in three of Liverpool’s four league draws this season, the Reds surrendered second half leads. Johnson believes that if Liverpool are to achieve their ultimate goals of winning the league or Champions League, their defence must “hit form at the right time.”

“I don’t think they’re as rock-solid as they have been,” said Johnson (via the Mirror).

“They’ve got very high standards and they set the bar high of course. By their standards, I don’t think a few of their players are at their best – but I don’t think they have to be at their best to win football matches.

“If they want to take this title race to the line and go deep in the Champions League then they will have to hit form at the right time.

“So I don’t think they’ve been as solid as they usually are, but they’re still performing well enough to win games.

“Anytime you’ve got players like [Salah] on the pitch, then you’re always going to be a threat. He’s always going to peg teams back if you’ve got the ball, so it doesn’t matter if your defence isn’t on form anyway.”

Southgate responds to repeated Klopp swipes

Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate does not understand why Klopp has been “having a swing” at him in recent months.

The Liverpool boss expressed his surprise at the decision to overlook defender Joe Gomez back in October, saying it “makes no sense” to select Manchester City star John Stones over him given his lack of club game time.

Klopp also took aim at Southgate the previous month after Trent Alexander-Arnold was deployed in midfield against Andorra. That led the German to ask why he would play the world’s best right-back out of position.

Asked if he was aware if he had done anything to upset the Liverpool boss, Southgate said with a laugh: “Well, no, not really.

“Yeah, I agree, I don’t quite know why he keeps having a swing but, yeah, you’d have to ask him.

“I think we’ve always got on reasonably well. But I have noticed quite a few articles and quite a few comments, which is always interesting to see.”

