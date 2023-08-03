Klopp warned £50m signing will cost Liverpool ‘big prizes’, with top alternative emerging and Prem option considered

A former Liverpool player has urged Jurgen Klopp to perform a U-turn over one big signing, suggesting the transfer will prevent the Reds from competing with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

Liverpool have gotten their midfield revamp underway by bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Those transfers came after Liverpool allowed Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave for free.

However, Liverpool have since sold Fabinho to Al Ittihad and Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq. This has put them in the market for one, or maybe even two new defensive midfielders.

Klopp is a big fan of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, who put in some impressive performances for the South Coast outfit during a breakout Premier League campaign in 2022-23.

However, Liverpool have so far been unable to strike a deal with the Saints. They have had bids worth £37million and £41m rejected, with Southampton only willing to sell for £50m.

Steve Nicol, who made 454 appearances for Liverpool between 1981 and 1995, thinks it may be a good thing if Liverpool miss out on Lavia anyway.

During an appearance on the ESPN FC YouTube channel, he has expressed concern about Lavia not being experienced enough to help Liverpool win major trophies.

“If Liverpool want to be pushing anybody for the Premier League title or the Champions League or any of the big prizes, they need somebody who is going to be playing now and who’s going to do the job,” the former right-back said.

Liverpool facing ‘big problem’

“They can’t wait on Lavia getting better or hoping that Curtis Jones can fill in. That doesn’t get you Premier League titles or Champions League titles. It’s a big problem right now.”

According to The Independent, Liverpool are growing frustrated in their chase for Lavia with Manchester United now looking to gatecrash thier move for him.

Surprisingly, one player they could move for is Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, who has proven to be something of an outcast at the Etihad following his 2022 switch from Leeds United.

But Liverpool may struggle to snare Phillips from City, given the recent rivalry between the two sides. Instead, it is more likely Klopp’s side will put all of their effort towards capturing Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool have been alerted to his situation as Bayern are ready to consider offers for the Netherlands ace. Gravenberch wants to find a new club after not playing as much as he would like last season.

It has been claimed Liverpool will need to pay just €30m (£25.7m) to agree a deal for Gravenberch. This would represent great business in comparison with the £50m Lavia is expected to cost.

Admittedly, Gravenberch is only two years older than Lavia, which means he will need time to develop too. However, Gravenberch has more experience playing at the highest level, having appeared in the Champions League with both Ajax and Bayern.

