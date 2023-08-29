Klopp worst nightmare coming true, as Al-Ittihad prepare Liverpool defender raid

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad are smitten with a Liverpool defender and are mulling a raid that’ll leave Jurgen Klopp little time to react, per reports.

Klopp recently criticised the Saudi Pro League for ensuring their transfer window stays open for nearly three weeks longer than most major European leagues.

The Premier League is aligned with many other top leagues such as Serie A, the Bundesliga and LaLiga in shutting its doors on Friday September 1.

However, the Saudi Pro League remains open for business until September 20. That means European clubs are vulnerable to damaging raids and would then be denied the chance to sign adequate replacements.

Klopp recently hit out at the situation, saying (via the Daily Mail): “I understand that it is not cool for us. What makes it not possible to deal with, is our transfer window closes and theirs stays open… how can we react?

“We had it in the past with Russia, they had a different transfer window but that was not crazy money.

“But the authorities should make clear that if you want to be part of the system then you do your business at the same time. I am pretty sure FIFA could do it like this if they want to.”

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Klopp’s worst fears might be about to come true.

Al-Ittihad smitten with Joe Gomez; Liverpool stance revealed

Al-Ittihad are the club circling over Mohamed Salah and per Romano, they’re also eyeing up Joe Gomez.

The 26-year-old may not be a regular starter at present, though his importance to Liverpool has swelled this summer.

Gomez is now the primary back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back following James Milner’s free agent switch to Brighton.

Gomez also remains a key depth piece at centre-half in the event injuries or suspension hit. Ibrahima Konate missed the last match versus Newcastle through a minor muscle injury, while Virgil van Dijk will serve a one-match ban after his straight red card against Newcastle.

Romano tweeted Al-Ittihad have compiled a shortlist of defensive targets and Gomez is a name who features highly on it.

The Saudi side are impressed with the player’s versatility, being capable of operating in any position across the backline.

Like with Salah, Liverpool’s stance is they are not willing to sell. However, that won’t stop Al-Ittihad from posing the question and potentially putting an eye-watering contract offer to the defender.

