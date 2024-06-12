Kompany tells Bayern to sign ‘wonderful’ Liverpool star as Chelsea raid also considered

Vincent Kompany is eager to improve the Bayern Munich defence with the signing of Joe Gomez, and how Liverpool will respond has been revealed by reports.

Gomez had a brilliant 2023-24 campaign with Liverpool, making 51 appearances across all competitions and 32 in the Premier League specifically. The defender proved himself to be a vital star for Jurgen Klopp as he impressed at left-back in the absence of usual starter Andy Robertson.

Gomez showed his fantastic versatility by starring at centre-half and right-back, too.

The Englishman even moved into defensive midfield during the 1-0 away win over Nottingham Forest on March 2, and this led to big praise from Klopp.

“If you play football at this level, there is a big difference between centre-half, full-back, right, left, to the No.6 – and he is capable of that transition in his mind. He is one of those stories. What a wonderful player he is and I am so happy he can show that again,” the German said.

“In midfield, the game is coming from all angles. Everything changes and he has dealt with it so well, it’s crazy. Really good and super-important.”

Klopp has now left Anfield and been replaced by new head coach Arne Slot. The Dutchman is expected to rely on Gomez in several positions when other players are not fully fit.

But Liverpool could have a fight on their hands to keep Gomez. At the start of the month he was tipped to head to Saudi Arabia alongside Luis Diaz, while Bayern are now in the picture, too.

Liverpool transfers: Kompany wants Joe Gomez

According to reporter David Anderson, Kompany’s Bayern rebuild has seen him land on Gomez as a key target.

The former Burnley boss has been very impressed by Gomez’s recent form, which has also seen him return to the England squad for this summer’s Euros.

Kompany will try to convince the 27-year-old on a move to the Allianz Arena by outlining his plan for getting Bayern back in the mix for Bundesliga and Champions League titles.

Kompany may also try to get Harry Kane and Eric Dier to contact Gomez and try to persuade him on trying out a new challenge in Germany.

But Bayern will have to pay well over the odds to land Gomez. That is because Liverpool view him as a ‘hugely important’ player for Slot and will resultantly set his price tag very high.

Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position as they have managed to tie the 15-cap international down to a long-term contract which runs until June 2027.

Anderson adds that Kompany would also like Bayern to initiate contact for Chelsea starlet Levi Colwill. The 21-year-old is viewed as one of the best young English defenders and clearly has a bright future at the top of the game.

But Chelsea, like Liverpool, do not want to lose Colwill under any circumstances and will try their upmost to keep him in the Premier League.

