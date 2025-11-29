Liverpool are “seeing new promise” in their quest to keep Ibrahima Konate at Anfield – but two sources have explained why their prospects of tying him down have only come around after a dramatic Real Madrid U-turn and with the star having seemingly green-lighted a potential move to the Bernabeu.

The Reds are no strangers to losing star talents to the Spanish giants as free agents down the years, with the path most recently tread by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who followed on from Steve McManaman, with Michael Owen having also swapped Anfield for Santiago Bernabeu many moons ago. And with Konate‘s deal at Anfield due to expire at the end of the current season, it seemed likely would be hit by a painful exit to Real Madrid for the second summer running.

As Konate stalled on signing an extension at Liverpool – talks had been going on for well over a year – it seemed increasingly likely that a move to the Bernabeu was on the cards. And we understand the 26-times capped France defender had given the prospective move the green light this summer, having been enticed by the bright lights of the LaLiga giants.

But while speculation over his future was mounting, Konate’s form was taking a drastic tumble. And through the transfer haze, there was a player who was putting in performances a long way off his consistent best and who had been letting somewhat out-of-character mistakes creep into his game on a frequent basis.

With his best form having deserted him, The Athletic reported on Friday morning that long-term interest from Real Madrid has now been aborted, seemingly off the back of his error-strewn displays for Arne Slot’s side.

Instead, Real Madrid are now intent on pursuing alternatives, with Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano – Konate’s former teammate at RB Leipzig – seemingly their new top pick.

As for Konate, our reporter Dean Jones has explained what went wrong for the player, why the move to the Bernabeu is now off the agenda and how their aborted interest has played into Liverpool’s hands…

What’s next for Konate as Real drop interest in Liverpool star

Per Jones, Liverpool are now seeing new promise that a contract extension with Konate can now be agreed after all.

“The Konate news is very interesting as the player has very much had his head turned by the interest from Madrid,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“I think he was really hoping to end up there, but after recent performances, I’m not surprised that deal is no longer being looked at. Sources in Spain say the idea of moving to Madrid had been winning him over – but this is a club that are not afraid to change their plans.

“And Real Madrid have always had other big names they’ve looked at alongside him. To be honest, those players are playing better than Konate is right now.”

Explaining what will happen next and why the defender’s negotiating hand may now have been weakened by Real’s withdrawal from the race, Jones continued: “This is a decision that Madrid are making in good time ahead of 2026 and maybe explains why Liverpool have been seeing more positive signs recently about Konate signing a new contract.

“As I reported the other day, Liverpool had started to see new promise recently that an agreement could be found with Konate.

“They have a limit as to how far they will go to keep him, though, and now that Madrid are pulling away, Konate is not in as powerful of a negotiating situation as he previously seemed.

“There will still be other options for him to explore, but this can’t drag on too long as the fanbase are becoming frustrated with him.”

Konate’s focus remains on Liverpool

Konate, meanwhile, has shown himself – publicly at least – to be fully focused on helping Liverpool reserve their barren run of form that has seen the club lose nine of their last 12 games.

The defender dropped another ricket on Wednesday in the loss to PSV, and was almost immediately hooked afterwards.

Addressing the club’s need to perform better and get out of their rut, he told the Liverpool Echo: “We have to take this moment on the chest.

“Criticism is part of football, and we’ll fight back every time and come through this storm. In these moments, the fans matter most.

“The ones who stand with us in the good times and the bad – the ones who sing for us even in the difficult moments! Your voice and your support mean everything to us. We know we need to improve and we’ll keep fighting for you. Always.”

Konate’s words echo those of Slot, who insists he does not feel let down by his players.

“No, not at all. Although I do agree with you that our standards have not been up to the standards that we’re used to and we want,” he told the media on Thursday.

“But last year, when we did really well, there was a focus on certain individuals, but I’ve always said it’s about the group.

“A lot of pressure if you work at a top club, even more so if you’re losing more than this club is used to,” he added. “There is always pressure, last year it was to win the league, but now it is a different pressure. Maybe my job is easier because I don’t have to play.

“It’s hard for every player, when we go down after five minutes and play well first half, and then we concede second half, so we get knock after knock after knock. So we keep fighting. It is what we did so well last year and it is the minimum we expect over 90 minutes.”

