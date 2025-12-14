Ibrahima Konate has given his say on if Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool, while reports suggest the French defender himself will be replaced at Anfield.

The situation of Salah has been an interesting topic at Liverpool of late. Having been benched for three games in a row, he revealed he felt the club were throwing him “under the bus.”

He was since stopped from travelling to face Inter Milan, before a meeting with Arne Slot seemed to have calmed things, and he came on off the bench against Brighton to take the record for the most Premier League goal involvements with one club.

Konate reveals if Salah will leave

Speculation on Salah leaving has taken a hit after Reds defender Konate suggested an exit will not be happening.

He said: “Personally, no, I don’t think so. Today you saw how much he loves this club.

“What happened with him – you have to understand the frustration sometimes felt by players who have such a career, who have done so much.

“He is a player that everyone loves, the coach loves, he loves the coach, everyone loves each other at this club.”

Konate replacement eyed in Rennes sensation

But whether Konate himself will be staying at Anfield is another question. He was heavily linked with Real Madrid of late, but a run of poor form has seemingly ended their interest in the centre-back.

There is a suggestion that Konate could be available for a small fee in January.

Beyond that, the signing of Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet is potentially likely.

It has been reported that Liverpool have had scouts in attendance for multiple of Jacquet’s games this term and are convinced he could become a world-class defender in Slot’s side.

The 20-year-old has become a regular in the Rennes defence this season, earning comparisons with William Saliba and already being regarded as a future stalwart of Les Bleus’ national side.

Diomande move a possibility; Harvey Elliott truths

The potential of Liverpool signing a Salah replacement – whether or not he stays – is getting real.

TEAMtalk have revealed interest in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who ticks a lot of boxes for the Anfield outfit.

Per insider Florian Plettenberg, a move for the winger after the World Cup is ‘possible.’

Alongside Liverpool, there is interest from Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and others, though no side has yet begun advanced talks, according to the insider.

Finally, a Liverpool FC journalist has revealed the real reason why Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is refusing to play Harvey Elliott, with the winger having joined the Villans on a loan deal from the Reds in the summer of 2025.