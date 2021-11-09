Ibrahima Konate described Liverpool as a “mythical” club when making a promise their fans will love, and revealed the lengths Jurgen Klopp went to to get the transfer over the line.

After surrendering their Premier League crown in meek fashion last season, many expected Liverpool to splash the cash last summer. However, only the lone figure of Konate arrived as Liverpool strived to ensure they would not be caught short at centre-half again.

The Frenchman, 22, was signed in a position of strength. With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez already established and back from injuries, the jury was out on how much Konate would play.

Nonetheless, his early signs in limited appearances have been encouraging. And at £36m, his transfer will likely look a bargain in the years to come. And what’s more, the player’s attitude appears to be spot on too.

In a recent interview with French TV station Canal+ (via Sport Witness), Konate promised he’ll do “everything to earn his spot”. He also acknowledged he may have to bide his team for an extended run in the team, indicating he has already adapted to his initial role as a squad player well.

“I told myself that if I come to Liverpool, yes it’s another level, but I trust my abilities,” said Konate. “So I’m going to do everything to earn my spot, whether it be short-term or long-term”.

Konate also spoke about the £36m transfer that brought him to Anfield from RB Leipzig. In doing so, he outlined the role Klopp played and labelled Liverpool a “mythical” club.

“When you arrive in such a club, you do so with a bit of apprehension,” he admitted.

“But [it helps] if there’s a club ready to put such an amount on you, and the manager is talking to you, making you understand he wants you.

“Jürgen Klopp is, I think, one of the best managers in the world. We spoke a lot on the phone. I asked him personal questions, he did too.”

“What I really felt was a trust, and I felt this club was really a mythical club, different from the others. I felt myself being here even before I’d signed. So all this is why I took the decision to come to this club.”

