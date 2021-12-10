A report on Friday has revealed Liverpool’s interest in signing defender Koni de Winter before the Belgian eventually moved to Juventus.

The Antwerp-born 19-year-old made his first start for Juve in the midweek Champions League 1-0 win over Malmo. And De Winter certainly made a big impression on Max Allegri in what was an otherwise underwhelming performance from his side.

Speaking after the game Allegri said that the youngster produced a performance full of ‘quality, technique and personality’.

His agent Fabrizio Lioi added, telling TuttoJuve: “As long as Allegri needs him, he will remain in the first team.

“He is tactically intelligent, he is technically good, he has speed, so he can also fill the role of full-back.”

But things could have been very different for De Winter, who joined Juve from Zulte Waragem in 2018.

“Juventus had seen him in a match between the Belgium U16s and Portugal. From there, they started following him and subsequently convinced themselves to buy him,” Lioi said.

Phillips to snub United for Liverpool While United may miss out on him, Declan Rice may still be the better option.

“At that moment, Koni was coveted by Anderlecht, Club Brugge, and all the biggest clubs in Belgium. Liverpool too, along with RB Leipzig and Salzburg were interested.”

Lioi did, however, temper any thoughts Liverpool might have of trying for the player again.

He added that after the youngster earned his first-ever Juve start, he is going nowhere soon.

Chelsea, Juventus or Newcastle? Assessing where Eden Hazard may move to next

Lightning bulb moment for Salah

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah is beginning to appreciate more the art of assisting goals – and that can only make Liverpool better, Thierry Henry has claimed.

The Egyptian forward has stolen the limelight in Jurgen Klopp’s fearsome attack since his arrival. While he has enjoyed fantastic form for just over four seasons, he is only beginning to see the true statistical reward.

Earlier this season, he became the fifth-fastest player to 100 Premier League goals. What’s more, he overtook Roger Hunt to become Liverpool’s fastest player to 100 league goals.

In Tuesday’s Champions League clash against AC Milan, meanwhile, he became the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush to score 20 or more goals in five successive seasons.

Critics of Salah have claimed that he does not offer strike partners Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino enough opportunities. Last season, pundit Michael Owen spotted such a moment – not for the first time.

This season, however, as well as scoring 20 goals, Salah has notched nine assists – all in the Premier League.

Legendary Premier League striker Henry picked up on the change this season when asked if Salah is the best player in the world on current form.

Henry told GQ: “Listen, I think that Mo Salah, right now, is just scary. But that’s the past three to four months. So, is he on his way to be that? I believe that, but he needs to maintain that.

“What I like about him now is, he’s happier to share the ball earlier. So now he needs to know that he has to make players play better.

“He’s doing that and I love that about him this year. I already used to love the way he finishes, the way he scores his goals.

“Now he likes to share, and that’s when I’m like, uh-oh. Hang on a minute. He’s changing.”

READ MORE: Gerrard warns Klopp of Villa plan to make major statement on Liverpool return