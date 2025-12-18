Journalist ‘convinced’ Liverpool deal will be CANCELLED as star ‘exhausted by workouts’

It is not just Harvey Elliott who could return to Liverpool after an unsuccessful loan spell at Aston Villa, with the Italian media claiming that Kostas Tsimikas, too, could have his temporary deal with AS Roma terminated.

With Elliott having made only five appearances for Villa so far this season since his loan move from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, manager Unai Emery has publicly said that he will not join the club on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old needs to play five more matches for Villa having to trigger the obligation clause in his contract, but, as things stand, it is unlikely.

According to latest reports emanating from Italy, Tsimikas, too, could be back at Liverpool sooner than expected.

On August 31, Roma signed Tsimikas on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool.

Tsimikas was always a back-up to Andy Robertson at Liverpool, whose signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025 made the Greece international the third-choice left-back for manager Arne Slot.

The 29-year-old, though, has failed to make a huge impact under AS Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini, who has used the left-back just three times in the starting line-up in Serie A and as many times in the Europa League.

According to Italian sports journalist and radio journalist Mario Corsi, who is known for his coverage of AS Roma, the Italian could send Tsimikas back to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Corsi told Tele Radio Stereo, as relayed by Giallorossi: “Tsimikas will leave, I’m convinced…

“I’ve heard this: there are players who can’t handle Gasperini’s training.

“In my opinion, he’s not a dud; he’s just exhausted by these workouts.”

Don’t miss our exclusive content by personalising your Google homepage settings to TEAMtalk to ensure you’re seeing our latest breaking and originally-sourced content first.

Should AS Roma terminate Kostas Tsimikas loan deal with Liverpool?

TEAMtalk’s Audience Editor, Samuel Bannister, is an AS Roma expert who writes about the Italian club on his own personal website, Giallorossi Yorkshire.

We spoke to Bannister about Tsimikas’ situation at Roma in the wake of his loan deal potentially being cancelled and asked for his opinion.

Bannister said: “Tsimikas started well enough at Roma with an assist on his first start but hasn’t really been trusted by Gasperini – so much so that he’s preferred to use right-backs like Wesley or Devyne Rensch on the left instead of him when Angelino has been unavailable.

“What seemed like a sensible pickup to compete with Angelino at the time of his arrival hasn’t quite turned out to be the case.

“With the Spaniard recently recovering from his bout of asthmatic bronchitis that kept him on the sidelines – not to mention summer signing Wesley looking quite effective so far – he will likely be favoured over Tsimikas over the second half of the season.

“The Greek hasn’t done loads wrong at Roma but hasn’t been very consistent and has had a couple of lapses in concentration.

“If he hasn’t been able to play much when his only natural competitor in the squad has been ill, he’s unlikely to going forwards and it might be sensible to terminate the deal from Roma’s perspective if they can secure a replacement. (Given they have three right-backs, including at least one who can play on the left, they might not even need to, but would be wise to).”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Winger wants Real Madrid move, Marc Guehi revelation

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s ambitious plan to sign a Spanish winger will be an exercise in futility, according to report, which has claimed that he wants to join Real Madrid instead.

Sources have revealed to us the truth behind rumours that March Guehi’s agents are about to meet Liverpool, with the England international central defender out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

And finally, Mohamed Salah is said to have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to leave Liverpool, according to a transfer journalist.