A Liverpool player absent from their Community Shield squad against Crystal Palace is being heavily linked with a move to a different Premier League side.

Liverpool gave a glimpse into their new era after a summer of big spending for the curtain-raiser against Crystal Palace on Sunday. New signings Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike were all named in the starting lineup.

Naturally, the influx of new players has had an impact on those who were already in Arne Slot’s squad last season. Major sales so far have included Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and Darwin Nunez to Al Hilal, not forgetting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s unpopular move to Real Madrid.

Now, an update has emerged about another potential leaver at Liverpool, from the crop of players left out in the Community Shield clash, which they lost to Palace on penalties after the game finished 2-2 in normal time.

Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez were both unavailable through injury, while Ryan Gravenberch was permitted not to play after becoming a father.

But a more telling omission from the 20-man Liverpool squad was Kostas Tsimikas – and it’s because of transfer movement.

Tsimikas is effectively now third choice for Liverpool at left-back after Kerkez was signed to be the new starter, with Andy Robertson already having been ahead of the Greece international in the pecking order.

Robertson could have been the casualty of the Kerkez signing after attracting interest from Atletico Madrid, but his admirers decided to sign Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta instead.

Thus, it’s now Tsimikas who could soon have a chance to escape after respected Merseyside football reporter Paul Joyce confirmed the 29-year-old is the subject of widespread interest.

According to The Times journalist, Nottingham Forest made an enquiry for Tsimikas earlier in the transfer window. There is also interest from elsewhere in England and Europe.

The story has been picked up in Tsimikas’ native country as well, where reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos has claimed Forest ‘are highly interested’ in Tsimikas and have ‘contacted’ Liverpool, making it sound more recent.

Liverpool set conditions for Tsimikas exit

Tsimikas is still under contract with Liverpool until 2027, which would be seven years since he first joined the club from Olympiacos.

Joyce has explained that Liverpool would ‘only’ consider a permanent sale for Tsimikas, rather than any loan exit.

That means a deal may be there for Forest, since Chorianopoulos has claimed their contact was in relation to a permanent move.

It remains to be seen how much money Liverpool could raise by selling Tsimikas. He was an £11.75m investment five years ago.

Forest’s interest in Tsimikas may stem from the fact they released Harry Toffolo – who has since signed for Charlotte FC – at the end of his contract earlier this summer, so they are one down in the left-back position.

Other suitors to have been mentioned for Tsimikas recently have included Leeds United, Wolves, Lille and Valencia. Leeds and Wolves have both already signed left-backs this summer in the shape of Gabriel Gudmundsson and David Moller Wolfe respectively.

