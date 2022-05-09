Jose Mourinho ready to test resolve of Liverpool left-back understudy Tsimikas

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is looking to the Premier League for a left-back and is understood to be keen on a move for Kostas Tsimikas.

The Liverpool man has made 23 appearances last season after struggling to get game time last term. The 25-year-old made just seven appearances last season after arriving in the summer of 2020.

Jurgen Klopp paid £11.75m to Olympiacos for the Greece international, who has been a reliable deputy for Andy Robertson. Still, the form of the Scotland star has limited Tsimikas to just seven Premier League starts this time around.

Now, according to Calciomercato.com, Mourinho has set his sights on the defender.

Tsimikas is under contract until June 2025 and the report has very little detail other than Mourinho is pushing for a deal.

Football Italia claim that the former Manchester United boss Mourinho has “personally pointed him out to Roma directors”.

The player was apparently close to joining Napoli in Serie A before Liverpool struck a deal for the player.

It’s somewhat of a surprise that Mourinho is hunting for a left-back.

Leonardo Spinazzola is ready for his comeback almost a year after tearing his Achilles tendon at Euro 2020. He was on the bench for both legs of the Europa Conference League semi-finals against Leicester recently.

Can Mourinho lure Tsimikas?

Whether Mourinho can lure Tsimikas from Anfield, with three more trophies up for grabs, remains to be seen.

Liverpool and Klopp first came across the Greek star in 2017/18 when he was on loan at Dutch club Willem II with Pedro Chirivella.

Klopp watched him closely and, after good scouting reports, sanctioned a move for him in 2020 as back-up for Robertson.

“I’m really happy about the development of Kostas, really happy,” Klopp said in late November.

“But Robbo is Robbo. He’s an outstanding player. I don’t know if he had drops here and there in performance, it doesn’t change my mind because you cannot trust people today and not trust them the next day.

“You have to show this kind of thing and then you get the long-term best out of players. That’s why I don’t have a difficult decision to make.

“I’m really happy that Kostas shows up like he shows up. He’s an outstanding player. Robbo needed half a year, Kostas needed around about a year. That’s how it is but now we see how good he really is and that’s really good news for us.”

READ MORE: John Barnes picks three most clever Jurgen Klopp signings as Liverpool boss’ best traits are named