The winger's next move away from Napoli is almost sealed

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is advancing towards a big January transfer after making his feelings known to current club Napoli – with Liverpool learning their fate after expressing interest in the winger.

Liverpool showed signs of their transfer window springing to life when their interest in Kvaratskhelia emerged earlier this week. It was revealed by David Ornstein that Liverpool’s owners FSG would consider sanctioning a bid for the 23-year-old if he was to push to leave Napoli this month.

And that is what has happened – well, the latter part at least. Antonio Conte has confirmed on Saturday that Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave Napoli.

“He asked the club to be sold,” Conte said at a press conference. “I am disappointed, I realised that it was a bolt from the blue and I am taking a step back.

“I would never want him to think that I have chained him here if he were to stay. I did it last summer thinking of convincing him of the goodness of the project but evidently I did not succeed. We are losing an important player.”

The only problem for Liverpool is that the club he wants to join isn’t them – it’s Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed that Kvaratskhelia and PSG have reached an agreement over all details of his contract.

Kvaratskhelia to PSG: All the details

As explained by the Italian journalist, Kvaratkshelia will sign a five-year contract with PSG.

He will earn somewhere between four and five times more money than he does in his current Napoli salary, which is worth €1.5m per season (only about £24,000 per week).

In other words, his earnings are set to bump up to somewhere between €6m per season (nearly £97,000 per week) and €7.5m per season (£121,000 per week).

Next, PSG need to reach an agreement with Napoli over Kvaratskhelia’s transfer fee.

Napoli have been holding out for €80m (£67m) for Kvaratskhelia, which was a price that made Liverpool think of part-exchange strategies but PSG may have to pay in full.

Romano finished his update by confirming Napoli and PSG will hold further talks about Kvaratskhelia next week.

No Kvaratskhelia, so what next for Liverpool?

It seems conclusive now that Kvaratskhelia will not be joining Liverpool and that his destiny is to sign for PSG.

However, Liverpool could remain active in the January transfer window as they aim to maximise their stronghold on top spot in the Premier League.

Another Serie A player on their radar is Sam Beukema. In fact, reports claim Liverpool have submitted an offer for the Bologna defender.

There are other contenders for his signature, and it is not yet known how much Liverpool have put on the table, but their interest might be serious.

What about Liverpool’s attack, though? With Luis Diaz being freshly linked with Barcelona, it may be prudent for the Reds to come up with some Kvaratskhelia alternatives.

Earlier this week, and before the Kvaratskhelia links even emerged, Fabrizio Romano revealed Liverpool have been scouting Borussia Dortmund winger, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

So too have Chelsea, and a move may be more likely in the summer, but that’s another target for Liverpool fans to keep an eye on.

Do Liverpool have better wingers than Kvaratskhelia anyway?

How Kvaratskhelia, Gakpo and Diaz have compared this season

While Kvaratskhelia has been a gem for Napoli and was crucial to them winning their third Scudetto a couple of years ago, it’s questionable whether he should have been a priority for Liverpool anyway.

Fellow left wingers Diaz and Cody Gakpo have both outscored Kvaratskhelia this season and been more efficient in putting chances away.

The left-wing role is one that has been evolving at Liverpool ever since Sadio Mane left in 2022, but Gakpo and Diaz – who has played at centre-forward sometimes recently as well – have stepped up under Arne Slot.

Therefore, Liverpool might want to focus on other areas to reinforce their squad, such as at left-back or in defensive midfield.