Kylian Mbappe is ‘capable’ of snubbing Real Madrid as Arsenal legend urges him to join Liverpool

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has urged Kylian Mbappe to snub a move to Real Madrid this summer in order to join Liverpool instead.

With Mbappe’s contract at PSG set to expire at the end of the season, all of the indicators point towards him joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Earlier this year, La Liga president Javier Tebas told L’Equipe that there’s a “99% chance” that the Frenchman will join Real Madrid this summer.

In March, Mbappe made an announcement of his own and clarified that a decision over his future will be made before the Euros.

“People will know my future before the Euros. I’m very calm about it,” the Frenchman told Telefoot.

“My future is no longer a huge topic at the club, no one talks to me about it anymore. I’ll be at the Euros with calm head, ready to do great things.”

For many people, Mbappe is the best player in the world and for good reason. Across all competitions, he’s scored 38 goals this season and has also provided eight assists.

Mbappe urged to join Liverpool over Real Madrid

While most of the indicators point toward Mbappe joining Real Madrid this summer, Pires thinks that he should consider moving to the Premier League to join Liverpool.

“I’m sorry Kylian, you weren’t the first to say no to Real Madrid,” Pires told French outlet Media Carre.

“I don’t know what decision he will make, but I rejected Real because I had two other options. Surely if I didn’t have Arsenal and Juve, I would have gone straight to Real. That is sure.”

“I would like to see him at Liverpool. It’s a great club, family, good structure, no pressure, calm fans… And I tell myself that Mbappe and [Mohamed] Salah could be quite explosive. I think he is capable of rejecting Real Madrid.”

It’s no secret that Liverpool do hold a long-standing interest in Mbappe, although the finances involved in bringing him to Anfield would make things tricky.

While he is technically available on a free transfer, the Frenchman will no doubt be expecting a lucrative signing-on bonus alongside a huge salary when he does join his next club.

Even though it seems more than likely that the 25-year-old will be leaving Ligue 1 behind this summer, PSG boss Luis Enrique hasn’t completely ruled out the forward staying put.

“I keep my hope about Mbappe staying at PSG. He hasn’t announced anything yet… he can change his mind, no?” Enrique recently told reporters.

“Imagine if we win four titles and Mbappé decides to stay at PSG… why not”

