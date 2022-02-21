Kylian Mbappe is no longer considering a move to Liverpool with the Reds now ‘diappearing from the striker’s thoughts’ and his next club seemingly already decided.

Mbappe is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. If he does not renew his contract, his free transfer could be one of the biggest of all time. Any new contract he signs elsewhere will have huge implications both financially and from a sporting perspective.

Precious few clubs in world football could afford Mbappe’s wages. Indeed, there is talk that PSG will offer the forward a staggering €1m a week deal (£833,000) to stay in the French capital.

More recent reports though claimed a move to the Bernabeu looks increasingly likely. To that end, Real Madrid were willing to offer him a £200m package, or £40m a year based on a five-year deal.

However, Liverpool’s name has never been too far out of the picture for Mbappe. Indeed, both Jurgen Klopp and Mbappe himself have paid one another rich compliments over the years.

Back in 2020, Mbappe said of the Anfield side: “What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing.

“They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like we play again, we play again. They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything is easy but that’s not easy.”

Klopp, too, though has also spoken warmly about Mbappe, furthering speculation a move to Anfield could be an option.

Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool deal unlikely to happen

However, Spanish out Sport have now put a huge dampner on Liverpool’s prospects of landing Mbappe.

As cited by Sport Witness, they state Liverpool have “disappeared from the map” as far as Mbappe is concerned.

The report states Barcelona and Manchester City have also been given a “negative response” when trying to open talks for the striker.

And with Liverpool vanishing from the equation, the report states that Real are “running out of opposition”. Furthermore, they state the player is ‘determined in his position’ over a summer move to the Spanish capital.

And they state the race for Mbappe leaves Los Blancos in a position with “everything to win”.

Forward always clear on PSG exit intentions

Mbappe has rarely hidden away from his wish to leave PSG.

He told RMC Sport last year: “I asked to leave, because from the moment where I did not want to extend, I wanted for the club to receive a transfer fee so that they could bring in a quality replacement.

“This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy [during] the four years I have had here, and I still am.

“I’ve said it early enough so that the club could react.

“I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand. Hopefully I make a good deal and I respected that.

“I said, ‘If you don’t want me to go I will stay’.”

Now it seems like his wish is finally set to be granted. And the move will surely go down as the highest-profile free transfer in footballing history.

As per Bild, the deal will net Mbappe a wage worth a huge £769,000 a week – making Mbappe the best-paid footballer in the game.

